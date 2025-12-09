"J.Lo has a special relationship with Diaz going back to the '90s," revealed an insider.

"Now they're having real discussions about making something else together after the unexpectedly positive experience they had on What to Expect When You're Expecting more than 10 years ago."

The actresses gushed over the 2012 rom-com during an appearance on Ellen DeGeneres' talk show and have maintained their friendship over the years, sources said.

According to insiders, the two believe they could copy the runaway success of The Morning Show, the Apple TV+ drama series that stars Hollywood sweethearts Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon.

"Why can't they be the next Jennifer and Reese?" said the insider.

"They both have mastered the streaming space, but teaming up is a force multiplier that fulfills a promise they made to audiences in the '90s when they both broke out right at the same time. They see it as a duty, to their fans and to themselves."