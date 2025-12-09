EXCLUSIVE: Jennifer Lopez and Cameron Diaz Plot Big Comeback — Inside the Ladies' Plan to Rule Hollywood Again Together
Dec. 9 2025, Published 7:00 a.m. ET
Hollywood's next power couple could be Cameron Diaz and Jennifer Lopez, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The two superstars have been pals for decades, insiders said, and Diaz, 53, hopes to help J. Lo, 56, heal after her divorce from Ben Affleck by launching a high-profile joint project.
Special Relationship Sparks Buzz To Team Up
"J.Lo has a special relationship with Diaz going back to the '90s," revealed an insider.
"Now they're having real discussions about making something else together after the unexpectedly positive experience they had on What to Expect When You're Expecting more than 10 years ago."
The actresses gushed over the 2012 rom-com during an appearance on Ellen DeGeneres' talk show and have maintained their friendship over the years, sources said.
According to insiders, the two believe they could copy the runaway success of The Morning Show, the Apple TV+ drama series that stars Hollywood sweethearts Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon.
"Why can't they be the next Jennifer and Reese?" said the insider.
"They both have mastered the streaming space, but teaming up is a force multiplier that fulfills a promise they made to audiences in the '90s when they both broke out right at the same time. They see it as a duty, to their fans and to themselves."
Plans To Work Together
Back then, former model Diaz starred in a string of blockbuster comedies, including The Mask, My Best Friend's Wedding and There's Something About Mary.
At the same time, J.Lo thrilled fans in Selena as the beloved Tejano singer and opposite heartthrob George Clooney in Out of Sight.
Diaz went on to voice Princess Fiona in the Shrek series and star in Charlie's Angels on the big screen, while J.Lo became the first actress to have a movie, 2001's The Wedding Planner, and a music album hit number one in the same week.
"Cam and Jen are looking for scripts to star in together, and they know they can do something way bigger than Expecting, which made money but is hardly a classic," said the insider.
"Plus, they just work great together onscreen and everybody wants to see more of them together."