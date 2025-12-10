EXCLUSIVE: Jennifer Aniston 'Footing the Bill' for New Lover's 'Glow-Up' — Sparking Fresh 'Gold-Digger Fears'
Dec. 10 2025, Published 4:10 p.m. ET
Jennifer Aniston is quietly "footing the bill" for what sources tell RadarOnline.com is a full-scale glow-up for her new partner, Jim Curtis, prompting fresh fears "gold-digger" fears.
The Friends actress, who went public with Curtis, 50, after posting a birthday tribute on Instagram to him in November, has been spending increasing amounts of money on his wardrobe, skincare and grooming, according to insiders.
Aniston Funds Curtis' Makeover
She and Curtis, who divide their time between Los Angeles and New York, became a social-media fixture after he appeared in a promotional video for Aniston's LolaVie haircare line, in which she demonstrated styling techniques using his now-noted "excellent head of hair."
Curtis' polished appearance in the clip sparked immediate commentary, with followers praising his upgraded look.
One entertainment source said the transformation was no accident.
They added: "Jim has never been short on looks, but the transformation since he got together with Jennifer is on another level. She's covering everything from his skincare to his wardrobe and all the grooming in between."
Gold-Digger Fears In The Inner Circle
Another source added the grooming bills are now causing worries in Aniston's inner circle.
They said: "There's quiet chatter that Jim might be leaning a bit too heavily into the perks – some even think he's acting like a gold-digger."
The so-called 'Jen effect' on Curtis has long been part of Aniston's romantic history, with former partners experiencing similar glow-ups.
Before Justin Theroux began dating the Morning Show actor in 2011, his style leaned toward soul patches and trilbies – but by the time their marriage ended in 2018, Theroux was fronting a Louis Vuitton fashion campaign.
The pattern was also evident earlier with Brad Pitt, who shifted from grungy ponytails and jeans to razor-sharp tailoring during their marriage.
Curtis Handles the Spotlight
But the pressures of dating Aniston have caused strain in past relationships.
Vince Vaughn, who dated her in 2006, once said: "For me personally – and I think most well-known actors who are together feel this way – I never enjoyed the paparazzi side of it. "
You like someone and you're spending time with them – that's separate and that was all fine. But I really spent most of that time finding ways not to be drawn into the attention."
Curtis, a self-described wellness coach and hypnotist, has so far handled the spotlight more comfortably.
A source close to Aniston said she had initially been unsure how he would manage the sudden scrutiny.
They added: "She was nervous he might buckle under the spotlight, but he's handled it well. He's steady, confident and composed."
Friends' Protective Concern
Yet the same source acknowledged Aniston's generosity had raised eyebrows.
He said: "People close to her are uneasy that Jennifer is footing the entire cost of Jim's makeover. They fear she's covering everything and that he's becoming a bit too comfortable with it."
Another insider said the concerns were rooted less in suspicion than in protectiveness for Aniston – and her bank balance.
He said: "Everyone cares about Jennifer and doesn't want to see her used. The worry is that Jim might be gaining more from this than he's giving back."
Despite the murmurs, Aniston's friends have publicly supported the relationship.
As her longtime collaborator Adam Sandler said on stage before presenting her with an award last month: "Me and (my wife) Jackie are so happy you and Jim found each other and that you're having the love affair you two deserve."