EXCLUSIVE: Jennifer Aniston 'Footing the Bill' for New Lover's 'Glow-Up' — Sparking Fresh 'Gold-Digger Fears'

She and Curtis, who divide their time between Los Angeles and New York, became a social-media fixture after he appeared in a promotional video for Aniston's LolaVie haircare line, in which she demonstrated styling techniques using his now-noted "excellent head of hair."

Curtis' polished appearance in the clip sparked immediate commentary, with followers praising his upgraded look.

One entertainment source said the transformation was no accident.

They added: "Jim has never been short on looks, but the transformation since he got together with Jennifer is on another level. She's covering everything from his skincare to his wardrobe and all the grooming in between."