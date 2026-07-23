EXCLUSIVE: Celebrity Voter Fraud Shocker — Jennifer Aniston And More Caught In Phony Address Scam Probe
July 23 2026, Published 8:00 a.m. ET
Jennifer Aniston leads a list of stars caught in a scheme to allegedly defraud the Los Angeles voter registration laws by falsely listing their home address as the office building of a high-profile money manager, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The bombshell revelation shows celebs like singer Debbie Gibson, Step Up star Jenna Dewan, Desperate Housewives alum Nicollette Sheridan, Gilmore Girls hunk Matt Czuchry, Spider-Man: Homecoming beauty Laura Harrier and Vikings actress Katheryn Winnick, among others, could be caught up in the investigation.
Celebrity Voting Addresses Face Scrutiny
More than 30 celebs have listed their home address as 9200 Sunset Blvd., Suite 600, in West Hollywood – headquarters for Michael J. Ullman Platinum Financial Management, according to an investigation by the Daily Mail.
"People can hide their residential address for privacy concerns, but celebrity is not one of those options," California election law expert Amber Hulse told Daily Mail. "If, for example, Jennifer Aniston is using it as her residence, when it is clearly not her residence, then it would be illegal.
"When you sign up to register to vote, you're signing under penalty of perjury."
The 57-year-old Friends alum's most recent voter registration form listed Ullman's office as her home.
Ullman admits some of his high-profile clients are using his office as their mailing address, but told the Daily Mail: "They don't live here. It's just a mailing address, but it's not their residential address. So, it gets mailed here, but they voted in their area."
Voting Investigation Gains New Momentum
During the 2024 election cycle, 27 out of the 36 celebs registered at Ullman's office voted – including Democrat Aniston, the news website's investigation found.
"Under California law, voters must register at the address they identify as their domicile or residence," said Michael Sanchez, a spokesman for L.A. County, which is investigating the suspicious address cluster.
Trump Intensifies Crackdown On Mail-In Voting
The embarrassing exposé comes at a time President Donald Trump is cracking down on mail-in voter fraud, signing an executive order in March directing U.S. Postmaster General David Steiner to confiscate ballots if states refuse to provide the feds with super-private voter data.
"I would think that states would want the information to ensure that the ballots that they think they're sending out are the ballots that are actually getting sent out," Steiner recently told the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee.