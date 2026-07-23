EXCLUSIVE: Celebrity Voter Fraud Shocker — Jennifer Aniston And More Caught In Phony Address Scam Probe

More than 30 celebs have listed their home address as 9200 Sunset Blvd., Suite 600, in West Hollywood – headquarters for Michael J. Ullman Platinum Financial Management, according to an investigation by the Daily Mail.

"People can hide their residential address for privacy concerns, but celebrity is not one of those options," California election law expert Amber Hulse told Daily Mail. "If, for example, Jennifer Aniston is using it as her residence, when it is clearly not her residence, then it would be illegal.

"When you sign up to register to vote, you're signing under penalty of perjury."

The 57-year-old Friends alum's most recent voter registration form listed Ullman's office as her home.

Ullman admits some of his high-profile clients are using his office as their mailing address, but told the Daily Mail: "They don't live here. It's just a mailing address, but it's not their residential address. So, it gets mailed here, but they voted in their area."