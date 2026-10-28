Jenna Bush Hager, Halle Berry and More A-Listers Are Obsessed With Eight Sleep — Here's Why

Berry has also discussed how the product helped her navigate sleep disruptions associated with menopause.

"Sleep deprivation is legit a form of torture," the Oscar winner said during an interview.

After trying the system, Berry reported a noticeable improvement.

"At least now I get seven hours of sleep," she revealed.

Mel B, meanwhile, said the Eight Sleep Pod helped accommodate her different sleeping preferences from husband Rory McPhee.

"We do have the Eight Pod because I like a freezing bedroom and I was getting hot sweats at night," the Spice Girls singer said.

"My side of the bed is really cold. The mattress controls the temperature and it wakes you up gently. It's genius," she added.