EXCLUSIVE: Jeff Buckley's Mother FINALLY Breaks Her Silence About Tragic Son Ahead of 30th Anniversary of His Drowning Death

The doc, It's Never Over, Jeff Buckley, directed by Amy Berg, is currently out and explores Buckley's childhood, career, and sudden death.

Guibert said she waited years before agreeing to participate in a documentary about her boy, only feeling ready in 2019 to allow Buckley's footage and music to be used.

"I'm a mum; and I'm still a mum," she said quietly, speaking from her home in northern California beneath a photograph of Grace, the 1994 album that made her son a cult figure admired by artists including Bob Dylan and David Bowie.

After his death, Guibert went through his label's archives.

She added: "I said, ‘These are the true remains of Jeff Buckley.'"