Jeff Bezos Shuts Down Writer’s $250 Million Lawsuit Over ‘Lord of the Rings’ Series

As we first reported, earlier this year, Polychron filed a $250 million lawsuit against Bezos, his company, and the estate of J.R.R Tolkien for copyright infringement.

In 2022, Amazon released The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, which was a fantasy series set thousands of years before the events in The Hobbit and The Lord of The Rings.

In his lawsuit, Polychron claimed the Amazon show stole from his book The Fellowship of the King — which he admitted was inspired by J. R. R. Tolkien’s books.