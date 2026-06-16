JD Vance Admits Kamala Harris 'Childless Cat Ladies' Jab Was 'One of the Dumbest Things' He's Ever Said — 'A Clear Moment Where I Failed'

"One of the dumbest things I ever said came when I argued that 'childless cat ladies' across the Democrat Party were running our country into the ground," Vance writes in the book, according to excerpts obtained by NBC News.

"The comment caused two firestorms: the first when I made it, the second years later during a political campaign," he continues. "It was a boneheaded comment, intentionally (and successfully) provocative rather than illuminating."

Vance made the remark during a 2021 appearance on Tucker Carlson's Fox News program while running for a U.S. Senate seat in Ohio.

During the interview, he described Harris and other Democratic leaders as childless politicians "who want to make the rest of the country miserable too." Harris is a stepmother to two children through her husband, Doug Emhoff.