Three Arrests Made In Connection To Gang Shootout That Left Infant Dead
After more than a year later, three arrests have been made in connection to the death of Jasper Wu, a toddler who was struck by a stray bullet, Radar has learned.
Wu, who was 23-months-old at the time of the tragedy, was struck by a stray bullet on a California freeway when his family was driving on Interstate 880 in Oakland, California on Nov. 6, 2021. It was the result of crossfire between gangs engaged in a "rolling gun battle."
The Alameda County District Attorney's Office announced the arrests of Trevor Green, 22, Ivory Bivins, 24, and Johnny Jackson, 34, on Dec. 15. Each of them are charged with murder, shooting at an occupied vehicle and possession of a firearm by a felon.
Bivens and Green were also charged with conspiracy to commit a crime and criminal street gang conspiracy, according to prosecutors.
According to the prosecutor's office, Green and Bivins were driving a dark infiniti, while Jackson and Keison Lee, were in a dark gray Nissan Altima. They were engaged in a shootout when a stray bullet went through the windshield and fatally struck Wu.
Wu was struck in the head during the shooting while riding in his car seat. He was pronounced dead at a children's hospital.
“This horrific tragedy is a parent’s worst nightmare: An innocent child struck by gunfire while riding in the car,” said DA Nancy E. O’Malley. “Our community mourns with the Wu family. My office will work tirelessly to bring these culprits to justice for the Wu family and for our community.”
Green an Bivins were both arrested on warrants for an incident in Contra Costa County in March 2022, according to the attorney's office. Jackson was arrested this week on another warrant.
“The depraved indifference shown by these suspects shocks us all and cannot be tolerated,” said CHP Golden Gate Division Chief Ezery Beauchamp. “The Wu family has suffered an unspeakable loss, and our hearts ache for them. Bringing these suspects to answer for their crimes is the result of an incredible team effort, and we are grateful for our allied agency partners that worked with us throughout the investigation.”