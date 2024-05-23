Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Sean "Diddy" Combs

Is Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs a Secret CIA Agent? Wild Claims Emerge on Glenn Beck’s Show Rapper is a Government Informant Like Sex Fiend Epstein

diddy epstein pp
Source: MEGA

Glenn Beck discussed a conspiracy theory claiming Diddy and Jeffrey Epstein acted as government agents.

By:

May 23 2024, Published 6:30 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Sean "Diddy" Combs is at the center of a new conspiracy theory.

BlazeTV host Jason Whitlock speculated the embattled music mogul could be a secret government informant like the late disgraced financier Jeffery Epstein, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Article continues below advertisement
model kept clothes night sean diddy combs sexual assault lawsuit
Source: MEGA

Beck brought up a conspiracy theory claiming Diddy and Epstein were government agents.

Whitlock appeared on conservative pundit Glenn Beck's program, where he explained why he believes Diddy could be a CIA agent. The music mogul currently faces a federal sex trafficking investigation and multiple lawsuits accusing him of rape and sexual assault.

Beck said he was "reading the stuff about P. Diddy is Epstein" and is "convinced Epstein was an agent of our government or a government, and it's why he got away with so much. I think he was an agent for our government."

Article continues below advertisement
model kept clothes night sean diddy combs sexual assault lawsuit
Source: MEGA

Whitlock said he believes Diddy is a 'CIA agent.'

Article continues below advertisement

Beck noted that Diddy "had a camera in every room. Everybody came over. Doing all kinds of stuff. He has dirt on everybody."

He then asked Whitlock, "Do you think he was an agent?"

"Yes. I think a CIA agent. Would be my guess," Whitlock replied. "And I think that a lot of the people in the rap music industry are."

Article continues below advertisement
model kept clothes night sean diddy combs sexual assault lawsuit
Source: MEGA

Whitlock took the conspiracy theory a step further and suggested more people in the music industry are working for the government.

MORE ON:
Sean "Diddy" Combs
Article continues below advertisement

Beck appeared surprised by Whitlock's answer, "Wait. Wait. Wait. You think a lot are?"

"Yes. Because, Glenn, look at — I mean, again, there's no reason for you to know all these details, rap probably hasn't been your thing. But it has been mine, ever since I was a kid. So I've followed the rap industry," Whitlock explained before claiming, "Right now, there's so little talent, actual talent, that — in rap music."

Article continues below advertisement

Whitlock added that the rap industry "doesn't require some level of skill and so these people are clearly selected."

The BlazeTV host accused rappers of being "picked" and "groomed" by the "demonic" music industry to bring "down America and the freedoms that we have taken for granted here in America."

Article continues below advertisement
diddy sued by former model assault accusations pp
Source: MEGA

The BlazeTV host claimed rappers are 'picked' and 'groomed' by the music industry.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

Whitlock concluded his thoughts on Diddy's legal issues by comparing him to Russell Simmons, who has left the country.

"I think that's where Diddy is going to end up if there's no criminal charges. I just think he ends up moving out of the country and existing from afar."

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.