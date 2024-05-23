Is Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs a Secret CIA Agent? Wild Claims Emerge on Glenn Beck’s Show Rapper is a Government Informant Like Sex Fiend Epstein

Whitlock appeared on conservative pundit Glenn Beck's program, where he explained why he believes Diddy could be a CIA agent. The music mogul currently faces a federal sex trafficking investigation and multiple lawsuits accusing him of rape and sexual assault.

Beck said he was "reading the stuff about P. Diddy is Epstein" and is "convinced Epstein was an agent of our government or a government, and it's why he got away with so much. I think he was an agent for our government."