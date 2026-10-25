EXCLUSIVE: Jason Sudeikis at Center of Mental Health Fears After 'Ted Lasso' Self-Harm Admission

Jason Sudeikis has sparked concern for his wellbeing after revealing starring in Ted Lasso helped save him from "some form of self-harm", admitting he had struggled with troubling emotions dating back to his teenage years. RadarOnline.com can reveal the 50-year-old actor made the deeply personal admission during an appearance on the Talk Easy With Sam Fragoso podcast, explaining how playing relentlessly optimistic soccer coach Lasso had helped him navigate difficult feelings.

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Sudeikis Reveals 'Ted Lasso' Saved Him From Self-Harm

Source: MEGA Jason Sudeikis revealed that Ted Lasso helped him avoid self-harm.

The revelation comes after the fourth season of the Apple TV comedy concluded earlier in October, leaving questions over whether Sudeikis will return for further episodes. Asked directly what Ted Lasso had saved him from, Sudeikis said: "Some form of self-harm. Flat out." He explained the series had helped him confront emotions he had not experienced since his "confusing teenage years," acknowledging the shame which sometimes accompanied those thoughts. Sudeikis said: "That's probably the rawest, most, maybe embarrassing, but I don't think it's embarrassing. "It does bubble up shame in me to think like, ‘How dare you? How dare you have those kinds of thoughts,' you know?" The actor recalled considering careers as a drummer or dancer during his adolescence, believing creative expression might provide an outlet for his feelings. He said: "So how did (Ted Lasso) save me? To a certain degree, it helped (and) it carried me as sometimes the work has done in the past."

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Hollywood Insiders Concerned About Jason's Wellbeing

Source: Talk Easy with Sam Fragoso/Youtube The actor made the deeply personal admission on the 'Talk Easy With Sam Fragoso' podcast.

His remarks offered an unusually candid insight into the emotional importance of a character whose kindness and positivity have resonated with audiences worldwide. A Hollywood source exclusively told us: "Jason has been incredibly open about some very dark feelings, and naturally that is going to worry people who care about him. What he has revealed is deeply personal, and it shows just how important Ted Lasso has been to his emotional wellbeing. "But when someone admits that their work may have saved them from harming themselves, people are going to take notice. "Jason is known for making millions of people laugh, so hearing him speak about those kinds of thoughts is particularly affecting and has raised serious fears about his mental wellbeing." The insider added: "Jason has made it clear that playing Ted has given him something much bigger than professional success. The character's optimism and kindness seem to have had a profound impact on him personally. "The uncertainty surrounding the show's future takes on a different significance when Jason talks about how much it has helped him. But nobody should assume that ending the series would put his mental health at risk. "There is an enormous difference between the public image of a successful comedy star and what someone might be experiencing privately. Jason's comments are a reminder that fame, money and professional recognition do not necessarily protect people from emotional difficulties."

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Jason Sudeikis Casts Doubt on 'Ted Lasso' Season Five

Source: MEGA Playing an optimistic character heavily influenced the actor's personal outlook.

Earlier this year, Sudeikis acknowledged portraying someone determined to see the best in others had also influenced his own outlook. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, he said: "It is infectious to play a character who sees the best in people and isn't mad at the world for all its foibles and bullies and shadows." He said: "It's not like I'm Daniel Day-Lewis, but it was good to live in that – to have that coursing through your brain and your body all day. It still is." Despite the personal significance of Ted Lasso in his life, Sudeikis remains uncertain whether he will return for a fifth or sixth season of the show. Asked about continuing the series, he said: "Yeah, I just don't know."

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Source: MEGA The famous comedian noted success does not prevent emotional struggles.