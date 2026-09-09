EXCLUSIVE: New York Man Admits Writing 'Somebody Needs to Kill' Trump Post During FBI Raid — But Claims He Never Wanted to Hurt Prez

The case was filed Monday, September 7, in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of New York. An affidavit supporting the criminal complaint said the FBI's Albany office received information about an X account investigators believed belonged to Breen Jr.

Federal authorities claimed the account had published a series of posts between July and August that appeared to threaten Trump as well as other senior administration officials. One post cited by investigators was allegedly published on August 1 and said the world would be a "better place" if Trump and one of his supporters "were assassinated."

Another post, made minutes earlier that same day, allegedly declared "somebody needs to kill him" while discussing Trump, according to the affidavit.