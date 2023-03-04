James Caan's Eldest Son Scott Files To Become Executor Of Actor's Estate 9 Months After 'Misery' Star's Death
Nine months after the passing of legendary film star James Caan, his oldest son, Scott, has officially filed to become the executor of the late actor's trust.
The 82-year-old is believed to have died from multiple heart-related complications. His autopsy showed signs of coronary artery disease. He also suffered from both chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and congestive heart failure.
The star of films such as Misery and The Godfather left behind two kids, James and Jacob, with his most recent wife, Linda Strokes. He also had three other children during his previous marriages — Tara, Scott, and Alexander.
According to his will, James gave his eldest son control of his estate. Following months of behind-the-scenes familial disputes, the process has finally gone into motion for Scott to take charge of his assets.
The legal document specified that Scott would continue to hold, manage and operate any property, business or enterprise that the Elf actor owned in his name as of his death.
The Rollerball actor left behind an estimated $20 million estate which includes two homes
The Caan family released a joint statement announcing the actor's death back in July 2022.
"The family appreciates the outpouring of love and heartfelt condolences and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time."
A number of actors and talent who had the pleasure to work with the late movie star also poured out their support and condolences following the sad news. .
Stephen King tweeted, "Very sorry to hear about the passing of James Caan, who gave an Oscar-worthy performance as Paul Sheldon in Rob Reiner’s exceptional film version of MISERY."
Kathy Bates, the actor's co-star in the Academy Award winning film wrote, "I'm heartbroken to hear of Jimmy’s passing. Shocked. No words. Thank you, Jimmy. Love you, your 'Kat'."
Francis Ford Coppola, the director James previously cited as the savior of his career in Hollywood, also released a statement after the actor's passing.
“Jimmy was someone who stretched through my life longer and closer than any motion picture figure I’ve ever known,” Coppola wrote at the time. "From those earlier times working together on The Rain People, and throughout all the milestones of my life, his films and the many great roles he played will never be forgotten. He will always be my old friend from Sunnyside, my collaborator, and one of the funniest people I’ve ever known."
