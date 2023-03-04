James Caan's Eldest Son Scott Files To Become Executor Of Actor's Estate 9 Months After 'Misery' Star's Death

The 82-year-old is believed to have died from multiple heart-related complications. His autopsy showed signs of coronary artery disease. He also suffered from both chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and congestive heart failure.

The star of films such as Misery and The Godfather left behind two kids, James and Jacob, with his most recent wife, Linda Strokes. He also had three other children during his previous marriages — Tara, Scott, and Alexander.