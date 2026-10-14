Jake Paul Drops a Nicotine Pouch With Sesh, the Brand Backed by Post Malone, Mark Wahlberg, and The Jonas Brothers

Sesh Reserve, a limited-edition lemon pouch for adults 21 and older, is on sale now at seshproducts.com.

Jake Paul's latest business move is a nicotine pouch with his name on it. The boxer's Paul Reserve ×Sesh+ collaboration, a limited-edition pouch called Sesh Reserve, went on sale October 12, 2026. The pouch is sold only online at seshproducts.com, and buyers must be 21 or older.

Paul also owns a piece of the company. He invested in Sesh through AntiFund, the venture fund he launched with entrepreneur Geoffrey Woo, and he is a founder of Paul Reserve. He is compensated for the collaboration, and Sesh Reserve is a paid, co-branded partnership.

"Jake isn't a hired face. He's an investor in Sesh and a genuine believer in what we're building," Sesh CEO and founder Max Cunningham said in a statement.

Paul's own pitch was simpler. He said in a statement that he made the pouch "for all the homies" and urged them to switch to Sesh.