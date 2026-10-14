Jake Paul Drops a Nicotine Pouch With Sesh, the Brand Backed by Post Malone, Mark Wahlberg, and The Jonas Brothers
Oct. 14 2026, Updated 11:48 a.m. ET
Sesh Reserve, a limited-edition lemon pouch for adults 21 and older, is on sale now at seshproducts.com.
Jake Paul's latest business move is a nicotine pouch with his name on it. The boxer's Paul Reserve ×Sesh+ collaboration, a limited-edition pouch called Sesh Reserve, went on sale October 12, 2026. The pouch is sold only online at seshproducts.com, and buyers must be 21 or older.
Paul also owns a piece of the company. He invested in Sesh through AntiFund, the venture fund he launched with entrepreneur Geoffrey Woo, and he is a founder of Paul Reserve. He is compensated for the collaboration, and Sesh Reserve is a paid, co-branded partnership.
"Jake isn't a hired face. He's an investor in Sesh and a genuine believer in what we're building," Sesh CEO and founder Max Cunningham said in a statement.
Paul's own pitch was simpler. He said in a statement that he made the pouch "for all the homies" and urged them to switch to Sesh.
Inside Sesh's Star-Studded Cap Table
Paul has plenty of famous company on the shareholder list. Sesh's investors and shareholders include Post Malone, Mark Wahlberg, DJ Khaled, Diplo, Andrew Schulz, Zach Bryan, David Grutman, Zac Brown, The Jonas Brothers, Shawn Ryan, Rüfus Du Sol, The Chainsmokers, BLOND:ISH, Paul Wesley, Danny Amendola, Bill Perkins, Miles Chamley-Watson and Nick Nayersina.
The brand has institutional money behind it as well. Its venture backer is 8VC, the firm led by Palantir co-founder Joe Lonsdale. Sesh is independent and not owned by any legacy tobacco company, and Cunningham, who founded it in 2021, still runs it.
What's in the Sesh Reserve Can?
Inside is a lemon-forward flavor that uses the same base formula as the rest of the Sesh range. It comes in 4 mg, 6 mg and 8 mg strengths and is meant for adults 21 and older who already use nicotine. Pouches sit between the lip and gum, and buyers choose by flavor and strength.
Cunningham said the release is short-lived by design. "It's a limited drop, and when it's gone, it's gone," he said. Sesh's regular nicotine pouch lineup is stocked in stores, while Reserve is sold only online.
Who Makes Sesh?
Sesh is an independent, premium nicotine pouch whose long-lasting formula was developed by Thomas Ericsson, the Swedish pharmaceutical scientist the company credits with inventing the white nicotine pouch. Ericsson also holds equity in the company.
The Austin, Texas, company says its pouches are designed in Sweden and made in the USA with globally sourced ingredients, according to its Why Sesh page. Sesh posts the contents of every pouch on its site and says each batch is tested on site and confirmed by an independent ISO 17025-accredited lab. It reports more than 7,500 retail doors today and expects to reach approximately 30,000 by the end of 2026.
Frequently Asked Questions
Is Jake Paul an owner of Sesh? Yes. Paul is an investor in Sesh through AntiFund, and he is compensated for the Sesh Reserve collaboration.
Which celebrities have invested in Sesh? Backers include Post Malone, DJ Khaled, Diplo, The Jonas Brothers, The Chainsmokers, and Zach Bryan, among others.
Where can I buy Sesh Reserve? Only at seshproducts.com, for adults 21 and older, while supplies last.
Is Sesh owned by a tobacco company? No. Sesh is independent and backed by 8VC, the venture firm led by Joe Lonsdale.