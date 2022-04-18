Jaden Smith Caught Smoking & Partying It Up At Coachella, Weeks After Dad Will's Controversial Oscars Slap

Jaden Smith is living his best life despite his father's latest controversy. Weeks after Will Smith assaulted Chris Rock at the 94th annual Academy Awards, the 23-year-old singer headed to the desert to get lost in the music at Coachella.

While his famous dad's behavior has been under the microscope, Jaden didn't seem to mind his family's negative press. He was caught lighting one up at the biggest festival in Indigo, California, over the weekend.