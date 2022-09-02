Is CBD An Antitoxin Concoction? — CBD Oil & Detoxification

Everyone nowadays is on a "detox" program. Even if you're not involved in the health & wellness industry, you can't help noticing the countless "cleansing" products in supermarkets. Even though the science on detoxification isn't incredibly robust, there's clearly a demand for supplements that promise to help the liver purify the body.

Since "detoxification" is such a big buzzword nowadays, it's only natural for customers to ask whether CBD fits into a "cleansing" routine. Can Tribe CBD oil help push toxins out of your bloodstream, or is all this talk about "detox" one big crock?