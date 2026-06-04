Is a Second-Hand Car Parts Marketplace the Future of Auto Repairs? Here Is What Experts Think

Before examining what experts think about where the market is heading, it is worth establishing the scale of the shift that has already taken place. The numbers alone tell a compelling story about how significantly the landscape has changed in a relatively short period of time.

The European automotive aftermarket is one of the largest consumer markets on the continent, and within it the second-hand parts segment has been growing at a rate that significantly outpaces the overall market. Digital platforms have been the primary engine of this growth, transforming what was once a fragmented and locally constrained market into a genuinely pan-European ecosystem accessible to any driver with an internet connection. Platforms offering Ovoko used parts and millions of similar references from thousands of verified sellers across the continent have demonstrated that the demand for second-hand components at scale is real, growing, and showing no signs of plateauing.

According to the European Automobile Manufacturers Association (ACEA), the average age of passenger vehicles in Europe has been rising consistently for over a decade and now exceeds twelve years in several member states. This aging fleet is one of the structural drivers of demand for the second-hand parts market, as older vehicles require more frequent parts replacement and their owners are more motivated to seek cost-effective alternatives to expensive new components. As the fleet continues to age, this structural demand driver will only intensify.