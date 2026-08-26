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EXCLUSIVE: Iranian Hackers 'Target U.S. Water Supply' as Revenge Plot Fears Rise

Iranian hackers 'target U.S. water supply' as fears rise over a possible revenge plot against America.
Source: BOB BREWER AND TOWFIQU BARBHUIYA/UNSPLASH

Iranian hackers 'target U.S. water supply' as fears rise over a possible revenge plot against America.

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Aug. 26 2026, Published 7:30 a.m. ET

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Sinister Iranian hackers determined for revenge are infiltrating America's water treatment facilities – and some experts fear the cyber creeps could be just one keystroke away from altering chemical processes enough to poison the water and kill thousands!

U.S. intelligence agencies believe blood-thirsty geeks linked to Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps recently launched an alarming hacking assault across at least 12 states – including Minnesota, Michigan, Georgia and New Jersey – easily busting into at least 100 municipal water treatment plants, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

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Hackers Target America's Water Systems

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Iranian hackers linked to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps allegedly breached municipal water treatment plants across at least 12 states.
Source: SELİM ARDA ERYILMAZ/UNSPLASH

Iranian hackers linked to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps allegedly breached municipal water treatment plants across at least 12 states.

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While the federal government allegedly is trying to keep the extent of the attacks under wraps, some municipalities have issued boil-water advisories after the Iranian eggheads – known as APT33 – exploited a vulnerability in software widely used by the nation's 150,000 water and wastewater treatment facilities.

Brett Johnson, a former hacker turned "good guy" cybersecurity expert, told RadarOnline.com that breaching the software used by most water treatment facilities is "as easy as going through a turnstile or turning a lever."

"An attack on a water infrastructure system could result in water being poisoned, and it could be potentially very fatal," said Johnson.

Iran has been waging an all-out war against America following the epic U.S.-Israeli blitzkrieg in February that took out Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and severely damaged the nation's nuclear capabilities.

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Hackers Could Cripple Critical Infrastructure

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Cybersecurity expert Brett Johnson warned an attack on water infrastructure could potentially poison water and prove fatal.
Source: HANS RENIERS/UNSPLASH

Cybersecurity expert Brett Johnson warned an attack on water infrastructure could potentially poison water and prove fatal.

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As the conflict enters its seventh terrifying month, experts warn of a potential system-wide attack on America's electrical grid and other critical infrastructure that could leave the country without food, lights, electric heat and internet access.

Iranian hackers already attacked Atlanta's municipal computer network in 2018, and water facilities in Pennsylvania and Texas in 2023.

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Trump Vows to Strengthen Cybersecurity

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President Donald Trump's 'Cyber Strategy for America' vowed to strengthen digital defenses protecting critical infrastructure.
Source: MEGA

President Donald Trump's 'Cyber Strategy for America' vowed to strengthen digital defenses protecting critical infrastructure.

In March, tough-as-nails President Donald Trump released "Cyber Strategy for America," vowing to reinforce the nation's digital defenses to protect critical infrastructure and safeguard vital supply chains that keep data centers, hospitals and water facilities running.

"We will deny our adversaries initial access, and in the event of an incident, we must be able to recover quickly," the strategy states.

"We will galvanize the role of state, local, Tribal, and territorial authorities as a complement to – not a substitute for – our national cybersecurity efforts."

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