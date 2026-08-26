While the federal government allegedly is trying to keep the extent of the attacks under wraps, some municipalities have issued boil-water advisories after the Iranian eggheads – known as APT33 – exploited a vulnerability in software widely used by the nation's 150,000 water and wastewater treatment facilities.

Brett Johnson, a former hacker turned "good guy" cybersecurity expert, told RadarOnline.com that breaching the software used by most water treatment facilities is "as easy as going through a turnstile or turning a lever."

"An attack on a water infrastructure system could result in water being poisoned, and it could be potentially very fatal," said Johnson.

Iran has been waging an all-out war against America following the epic U.S.-Israeli blitzkrieg in February that took out Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and severely damaged the nation's nuclear capabilities.