How to Make Your iPhone Selling Experience Hassle-Free?

The resale value of this smartphone is dependent on a simple logic – the older the iPhone model, the lower its value will be. Since you are selling your iPhone 15, a relatively recent model, you can expect to receive a good amount of money. Older versions have lower rates since their functionality is not as advanced as that of the latest models.

Besides the iPhone model, the cost is also dependent on the phone's memory size, colour, and overall condition. Since the amount quoted tends to vary, it is best to sell old iPhone Canada the moment the buyback site quotes a decent amount. Don't wait around, thinking you'll get a better rate. That seldom happens.