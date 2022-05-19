Iowa Woman Accused Of Using Child To Buy Drugs Arrested: Report
An Iowa woman accused of using a minor to buy marijuana was arrested, according to a report.
Vanessa Anastasia Stevens, 35, of Forest City, Iowa, is set to stand trial after allegedly using her child to buy drugs, KIMT reports.
Stevens has pleaded not guilty.
Police say the search of the phone of a known drug deal on March 30 revealed that Stevens had used a minor to buy marijuana, according to KIMT. Court documents state that the allegedly crime happened on Christmas Eve 2021.
Stevens is scheduled to go on trial July 13.