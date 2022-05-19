Your tip
Radar logoRadar logo
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > True Crime

Iowa Woman Accused Of Using Child To Buy Drugs Arrested: Report

file
Source: MEGA
By:

May. 19 2022, Published 9:46 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

An Iowa woman accused of using a minor to buy marijuana was arrested, according to a report.

Article continues below advertisement

Vanessa Anastasia Stevens, 35, of Forest City, Iowa, is set to stand trial after allegedly using her child to buy drugs, KIMT reports.

Stevens has pleaded not guilty.

Article continues below advertisement

Police say the search of the phone of a known drug deal on March 30 revealed that Stevens had used a minor to buy marijuana, according to KIMT. Court documents state that the allegedly crime happened on Christmas Eve 2021.

Stevens is scheduled to go on trial July 13.

Advertisement
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2022 Radar Media Group LLC. Radar and RadarOnline are registered trademarks. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.