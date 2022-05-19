Nicole Kidman Snubbed! Actress Fails To Be Included In Tom Cruise Tribute Montage At Cannes Film Festival

Making Wednesday night’s snub even more insulting is the fact that the three movies the former celebrity couple starred in together – Days of Thunder, Far and Away and Eyes Wide Shut – were all featured in the ten-minute montage, but the scenes included in the tribute reel were all scenes without Kidman.

Although it’s not known whether not the 59-year-old Top Gun actor had a hand in the clips selected for the reel or the editing process of the montage, other scenes included in the tribute included a number of costars from Cruise’s nearly 60 movie career – including Kristen Dunst, Penelope Cruz and Dustin Hoffman.