Inside the Wild World of Kevin Ryan: A Deep Dive into Harry Wild

When it comes to portraying law enforcement, actor Kevin Ryan has carved out a niche for himself, leveraging his personal connections with detectives and police officers to bring authenticity to his roles. In this article Ryan opens up about his journey in the industry, the nuances of his character in the hit series Harry Wild, and the remarkable dynamic between him and the legendary Jane Seymour.

Bringing Charlie Wild to Life

Ryan’s portrayal of Detective Charlie Wild is steeped in authenticity, a reflection of his commitment to deeply understanding the role. “Approaching any role for me comes with an expectation within myself of authenticity,” he says. Having played a detective before in Copper, Ryan notes the stark differences in law enforcement's approach across time periods. “In Copper, it was set in 1864 New York...that was more of a ‘get it done by whatever means necessary’ approach,” he recalls, while Charlie Wild’s world requires strict adherence to protocol.

He credits his connections within the law enforcement community for informing Charlie’s demeanor and investigative techniques. As Ryan describes, “Charlie is a blast to play and that's really down to the writing and the actors I get to play opposite.” The character's interactions with his mother, played by Jane Seymour, add a unique complexity to his otherwise orderly life. “...Now saying that, when Harry, played by the incredible Jane Seymour, begins interfering in Charlies life, things change a bit for Charlie with Harry constantly pushing the law, breaking it and putting pressure on Charlie to not get into trouble but also protect his mother” Says Kevin.

The Mother-Son Chemistry

Ryan describes the on-screen relationship between Charlie and his mother, Harry, as a balance between tension and humor. “Charlie is definitely living his life pretty straight down the line,” Ryan notes. The tension between them starts from the first episode when Harry begins meddling in Charlie’s work. However, this conflict also allows for some humor, thanks to the brilliant writing. “... At season 3 this behavior is nearly expected by Charlie and he tries his best to deal with the cards Harry hands him, yet she somehow she seems to always go one step further which is part of the brillance of the writing” Shares Kevin Ryan and Seymour's relationship off-screen has blossomed into a familial bond that translates well into their performances. “Jane and myself got on instantly when we met and she has a very natural maternal instinct,” Ryan shares. This camaraderie has created a sense of family within the cast that permeates their interactions both on and off set.

Navigating Charlie’s Personal Growth

In Harry Wild, family dynamics remain central to the story's evolution, with each character going through significant development over time. Ryan recognizes the importance of portraying this growth authentically, sharing that “Family is always about evolving, as are people...it’s part of life.” As the series progresses, Charlie’s journey reflects his evolving relationship with his family, his colleagues, and his sense of duty as a high-ranking cop. “ I guess Charlie, being a high ranking cop is highly protective of his family unit, especially his daughter…” Says Kevin Despite the challenges, Ryan finds joy in portraying the ever-evolving detective, often comparing the character’s progression to a roller coaster. “The episode plots keep getting better and more layered,” he enthuses, highlighting his excitement for each new script.

Dublin’s Vibrant Backdrop

Harry Wild is set against the rich cultural tapestry of Dublin, which adds a vibrant backdrop to the series. Ryan is passionate about the setting, stating, “Dublin is definitely a major character in the show.” The decision to move the setting from Cambridge to Dublin was a welcome change that added unique charm to the narrative. “Originally the show was to be set in Cambridge in the UK and then when Dublin was pitched everyone at the top agreed it would be a great idea and I am so glad that decision was made”. Says Kevin “Ireland is the land of violent poetry,” Ryan explains, noting that the series embraces Ireland’s rich culture and beautiful landscapes. He appreciates the recent exposure that Ireland has received in television and film, and hopes that continues.” Ireland as a whole has seen so much more recent exposure in television and film and I hope that continues. Ireland has so much to offer in terms of locations and culture and we explore as much of that as we can in Harry Wild which has translated so well worldwide with our audience” Shares Kevin.

Emotional Arcs and Future Prospects

As the new season unfolds, Charlie Wild faces significant emotional challenges, including personal loss and a career change. “Ray was Charlie’s mentor and best friend,” Ryan reveals, emphasizing how deeply the character's loss affected him. He drew from personal experience to portray this emotional arc, striving for authenticity in every scene. Despite the challenges, Ryan is optimistic about Charlie’s journey, even with the uncertainty surrounding his character's future in law enforcement. “He likes working cases, being challenged, and being active in solving crime,” Ryan says. However, he hints at struggles that lie ahead as Charlie grapples with his new responsibilities. Ryan hopes that audiences will enjoy the upcoming season as much as the cast did making it. “There is a lot of fun ahead,” he assures with a smile. Harry Wild continues to captivate audiences with its blend of humor, mystery, and heartfelt family drama, and Kevin Ryan is right at the heart of it all.