'This Is Not The Person I Knew… This Is Just Sad': Inside The Downfall Of 'Unhinged' Lara Logan

Journalist Lara Logan has become a polarizing figure due to her controversial comments and beliefs.

Her views may be "too extreme even for Fox News," a new article written by Airmail points out, citing the remarks Logan, 51, made last year comparing Anthony Fauci to infamous Nazi doctor Josef Mengele.

"Lara Logan will never work again," one 60 Minutes correspondent flatly told the publication after her self-titled show, Lara Logan Has No Agenda, "dried up" and her agent reportedly fired her following those aforementioned remarks.