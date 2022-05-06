Inside The Heartbreaking Death Of Professional Wrestler & Actor André the Giant
The newest upcoming episode of Reelz's Autopsy: The Last Hours Of… reveals what killed wrestling legend, André The Giant, who was seven feet tall, four hundred pounds and was billed as the Eighth Wonder of the World.
The professional fighter died in a Paris hotel room when he was just 46 years old, and now Radar has your exclusive first look into the upcoming special that draws back the curtain and shows you just what happened, and what was going on, in the days and hours leading up to the star’s untimely passing.
Trading on his extraordinary physique André Roussimoff was one of wrestling’s biggest draws back in the 1970’s and 80’s. So, naturally, it was only a matter of time before the Hollywood movie industry came calling.
In 1986, André starred in his first, and arguably most successful, film: the fantasy hit The Princess Bride.
But although he was very social and charismatic when in public, privately he was being haunted by his size – something he struggled with regularly throughout his life.
André never kept secret his belief that the world wasn’t made for people of his stature – because he knew firsthand how basic everyday things such as hotel rooms, airplanes and even automobiles all presented challenges and frustrations for a figure with such a gigantic stature such as his.
Nonetheless, when his size, agility and all-around strength caught the eye of a wrestling promoter, his path to fame and fortune and movie stardom were set. His celebrity status skyrocketed and, along with his superstardom, so did his want for fun and entertainment.
Naturally, the stories of his never-ending appetite for alcohol began to reached mythic and fantastical proportions in the months leading up to his death.
By the mid ‘80’s he was also revealed that the gargantuan movie star and celebrity wrestler was suffering from a rare and debilitating condition that was not only eroding his superhuman body and frame, but also unwound the clock of his life that quickly began tick, tick, ticking ever closer to his inevitable and heartbreaking passing.
“Autopsy: The Last Hours Of…” series expert Dr. Michael Hunter is featured in the upcoming special, and Dr. Hunter analyzes not only André’s medical history but also the testimonies of some of Andre’s closest friends to further determine what exactly was the reason for his death.
