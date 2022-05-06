Inside The Heartbreaking Death Of Professional Wrestler & Actor André the Giant

The newest upcoming episode of Reelz's Autopsy: The Last Hours Of… reveals what killed wrestling legend, André The Giant, who was seven feet tall, four hundred pounds and was billed as the Eighth Wonder of the World.

The professional fighter died in a Paris hotel room when he was just 46 years old, and now Radar has your exclusive first look into the upcoming special that draws back the curtain and shows you just what happened, and what was going on, in the days and hours leading up to the star’s untimely passing.