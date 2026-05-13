Inside OMNIA Dayclub & Skybar: The Stunning New $46,000-Square-Foot European-Inspired Oasis Coming to Caesars Palace

Tao Group Hospitality unveils a sun-soaked, multi-level paradise on the Las Vegas Strip, with grand opening sets from Fisher, Rüfüs du Sol, and Martin Garrix and a jaw-dropping world-record motorcycle jump to mark Caesars Palace's 60th anniversary Las Vegas has just gotten a whole lot more glamorous. Tao Group Hospitality is officially debuting OMNIA Dayclub & Skybar at Caesars Palace this May, and from the first glimpse, it's clear this isn't your average pool party destination. Spanning a sweeping 46,000 square feet directly on Las Vegas Boulevard, the brand-new entertainment complex has been built from the ground up to evoke the elegance of Europe's most exclusive beach clubs, with a modern, sun-drenched edge that feels tailor-made for the Strip's most stylish crowd. And the timing couldn't be more perfect. Caesars Palace is celebrating its 60th anniversary in 2026, and the legendary resort is rolling out the red carpet in grand fashion to mark six decades of A-list moments.

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Source: Caesar’s Entertainment

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A European Beach Club Right on the Strip

Designed in collaboration with the renowned Rockwell Group, OMNIA Dayclub draws its inspiration from the kind of getaways that A-listers flock to every summer: the white-sand glamour of Mykonos, the chic Mediterranean glow of St. Tropez, and the sun-soaked luxury of Ibiza. Guests arrive either through OMNIA Nightclub's iconic main entrance or via a dramatic grand staircase straight from the Strip, which opens onto sweeping sightlines of the entire venue. From there, two organically shaped central pools anchor the main level, surrounded by custom daybeds and plush banquettes. Private cabanas and exclusive VIP plunge pools line the perimeter, designed to feel like a refined retreat at a seaside European villa. The materials read like a high-end design magazine spread: teak wood, stacked stone, woven hyacinth, and rich emerald accents that bring the entire space to life. The deck above transforms into OMNIA Skybar, an alfresco destination that will operate year-round, complete with shaded seating, a dedicated bar, and tiered banquettes nestled beneath cream-and-jade umbrellas. The view? An unbeatable vantage point of the Las Vegas Strip from above.

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Source: Caesar’s Entertainment

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The Tastemakers Behind the Project

The minds behind OMNIA Dayclub & Skybar are Tao Group Hospitality Co-CEOs Noah Tepperberg and Jason Strauss, two of the most influential names in luxury hospitality. "With OMNIA Dayclub & Skybar, we're defining what's next for Las Vegas at the scale, energy, and ambition the city demands," Tepperberg shared. "This project underscores our long-term commitment to Las Vegas as a global entertainment capital," Strauss added. When the dayclub is paired with the iconic OMNIA Nightclub, connected by a dedicated bridge, the combined entertainment ecosystem stretches a staggering 121,000 square feet, making it one of the most ambitious day-to-night experiences ever built on the Strip.

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A Grand Opening Weekend Stacked With Superstar DJs

Source: Caesar’s Entertainment

If the venue itself is the showpiece, the grand opening weekend is the ribbon on top. Tao Group has lined up three of the biggest names in electronic music to christen the space across three nights, May 15 through May 17. Friday, May 15, kicks off with Australian dance music phenomenon Fisher, whose high-energy sets have made him one of the most in-demand DJs in the world. Saturday, May 16, brings a rare and exclusive DJ set from beloved Australian trio Rüfüs du Sol, known for their dreamy, atmospheric sound. And Sunday, May 17, closes out the weekend with Dutch icon Martin Garrix, one of the highest-paid DJs on the planet. Three nights. Three superstars. One unforgettable opening weekend.

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A World-Record Stunt That Pays Tribute to Vegas History

Source: Caesar’s Entertainment

The grand finale of opening weekend is the kind of moment that only happens in Las Vegas. On Sunday, May 17, at 2 p.m., 12-time X Games medalist Colby Raha will attempt to break his own world record for the highest vertical motorcycle jump, soaring more than 100 feet above the Caesars Palace Front Fountains. The location is no coincidence. It's the same legendary spot where Evel Knievel attempted his now-iconic 1967 jump, a moment widely considered one of the most defining in motorcycle stunt history. In a touching tribute to the past, members of the Knievel family are supporting the event. "Attempting a jump at the same location where Evel Knievel made his historic attempt carries real meaning," Raha shared. "It's an opportunity to push limits at one of the most iconic locations in stunt history at one of the most iconic resorts in Las Vegas." Strauss called it the perfect way to introduce OMNIA Dayclub to the world. "OMNIA Dayclub & Skybar is already setting a new standard for what Las Vegas daylife can be, and there's no better way to announce that to the world than with Colby Raha launching over the same fountains that made Evel Knievel a legend," he said. "This is the kind of moment that only happens in Las Vegas, and only at Caesars Palace." The crowd inside the dayclub will get a front-row view of Raha's ascent, which will carry him visibly above the venue itself in a once-in-a-lifetime merger of world-class entertainment and world-record spectacle.

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Caesars Palace Celebrates 60 Years in Style

Source: Caesar’s Entertainment

For Caesars Palace, the OMNIA Dayclub & Skybar debut is a fitting milestone in a year of celebration. The legendary resort is marking its 60th anniversary in 2026 with a series of memorable moments designed to honor the property's storied past while looking firmly toward the future. "Over the last 60 years, Caesars Palace has orchestrated iconic events that have resonated across the globe, cementing the resort's role as leading player in Las Vegas' rise to one of the most visited destinations in the world," said Sean McBurney, Chief Commercial Officer and Regional President of Caesars Entertainment. "We've continually redefined the luxury experience through intentional enhancements to the resort, and we're elated to introduce OMNIA Dayclub & Skybar with our tremendous partners at Tao Group Hospitality." He added, "This dynamic addition reflects our ongoing commitment to create unforgettable memories for our guests to last another six decades and beyond."

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A Culinary Experience Worth the Visit

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OMNIA Dayclub & Skybar isn't just a feast for the eyes. The food and beverage program is being designed with the same care that defines Tao Group Hospitality's celebrated portfolio of restaurants. The dayclub will feature an American Bistro–style menu paired with craft cocktails, blending elevated, fresh, and approachable flavors meant to be enjoyed all day long. It's the kind of menu that turns a dayclub visit into a full afternoon affair.

The Bottom Line

Source: Caesar’s Entertainment