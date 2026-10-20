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Home > Entertainment > Leonardo Dicaprio

Inside Leonardo DiCaprio's 'Dad Bod' Transformation Over the Years — After Hollywood Hunk Leaves Fans Shocked With Shirtless Outing

Leonardo DiCaprio’s Beach Photos Renew ‘Dad Bod’ Debate
Source: @ MEGA

His latest beach photos were taken during a Hawaii vacation.

Oct. 20 2026, Published 2:39 p.m. ET

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Leonardo DiCaprio’s latest shirtless beach outing has reignited online discussion about the actor’s changing physique after he was photographed swimming in Hawaii with girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti.

DiCaprio, 51, and Ceretti, 28, were seen on the Hawaiian island of Lanai on Oct. 9, one day before Jennifer Meyer married music executive Geoffrey Ogunlesi at the Four Seasons Resort Lanai.

The wedding drew DiCaprio, Ceretti, Tobey Maguire, Courteney Cox, Kate Hudson and other celebrity guests.

Photos from the beach outing quickly prompted jokes and criticism about DiCaprio’s appearance, with some social media users reviving the “dad bod” label that has followed the actor for years.

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From Heartthrob to ‘Dad Bod’ Shorthand

Image Of Leonardo DiCaprio
Source: @ MEGA

DiCaprio became a global heartthrob in the 1990s, particularly after starring in Romeo + Juliet and Titanic. His lean look during that period became closely tied to his early movie-star image.

That image changed as paparazzi photos of DiCaprio on vacation circulated more widely.

By 2014, shirtless beach and vacation pictures had made him a frequent subject of “dad bod” commentary, with some outlets using his physique as an example of the emerging body type.

The attention has continued at different points over the years. In 2017, a Page Six source claimed DiCaprio was not working out and that some guests at a Malibu party commented on his appearance.

Those remarks were attributed to the unnamed source rather than DiCaprio himself.

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When Did The Scrutiny Begin

Image Of Leonardo DiCaprio
Source: @ MEGA

Leonardo DiCaprio’s appearance has drawn public attention for more than a decade.

The scrutiny became especially visible in the mid-2010s, when “dad bod” became a major pop-culture phrase and DiCaprio was repeatedly cited as one of its celebrity examples.

Shirtless photographs from a Malibu beach outing in November 2020 again led to headlines describing DiCaprio as having a “dad bod.

The public conversation shifted again in August 2022, when photographs from a Malibu outing were widely reported as showing the actor looking noticeably slimmer. Reports described the change as apparent weight loss, but there was no confirmed explanation for it.

What's The Dad-Bod Trend

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Image Of Leonardo DiCaprio
Source: @ MEGA

His physique became a topic of discussion in 2014.

The “dad bod” became a mainstream pop-culture term in 2015 after Clemson University student Mackenzie Pearson published “Why Girls Love the Dad Bod” on The Odyssey. Pearson described the look as somewhere between a beer gut and a highly muscular physique.

Her essay helped propel the phrase into mainstream discussion.

DiCaprio was among the celebrities frequently associated with the trend, alongside actors including Jason Segel and Seth Rogen.

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