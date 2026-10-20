Inside Leonardo DiCaprio's 'Dad Bod' Transformation Over the Years — After Hollywood Hunk Leaves Fans Shocked With Shirtless Outing

Leonardo DiCaprio’s latest shirtless beach outing has reignited online discussion about the actor’s changing physique after he was photographed swimming in Hawaii with girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti.

DiCaprio, 51, and Ceretti, 28, were seen on the Hawaiian island of Lanai on Oct. 9, one day before Jennifer Meyer married music executive Geoffrey Ogunlesi at the Four Seasons Resort Lanai.

The wedding drew DiCaprio, Ceretti, Tobey Maguire, Courteney Cox, Kate Hudson and other celebrity guests.

Photos from the beach outing quickly prompted jokes and criticism about DiCaprio’s appearance, with some social media users reviving the “dad bod” label that has followed the actor for years.