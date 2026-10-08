Facelift, Nose Job and Brow Lift: Inside 53-Year-Old Kristen Wiig's Extreme Plastic Surgery Makeover

"Based on these images, which you always have to take with a grain of salt because they've been filtered and prepared for the public, it appears that she's had a very nice facial rejuvenation procedure," Beverly Hills plastic surgeon Dr. Jay Calvert said of Wiig's seemingly youthful appearance.

He noted, "This probably includes a face and neck lift, laser resurfacing, and I think she may have had her nose touched up. It does look a lot better than it has in the past."

"In addition, she's probably had a very subtle brow lift and fat grafting to the midface or a midface lift. This is the kind of result you get with techniques that give this much more natural look. I think she just looks great!" Dr. Calvert raved.