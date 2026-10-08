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Home > Exclusives > Kristen Wiig

Facelift, Nose Job and Brow Lift: Inside 53-Year-Old Kristen Wiig's Extreme Plastic Surgery Makeover

Photo of Kristen Wiig
Source: MEGA

Kristen Wiig appeared to look much younger in a recent appearance.

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Oct. 8 2026, Published 5:35 p.m. ET

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Kristen Wiig left fans doing a double take when she stepped out at Paris Fashion Week, flaunting an astonishingly youthful appearance that seemed to defy her 53 years.

Two top Beverly Hills plastic surgeons reviewed photos and video of the Bridesmaids star and told RadarOnline.com that she appears to have had a "well-executed" facelift and sophisticated facial rejuvenation work that makes her look decades younger.

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Kristin Wiig's Youthful Appearance Sparks Plastic Surgery Rumors

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Photo of Krisen Wiig and Pedro Pascdal
Source: @pascalispunk/Instagram

Pedro Pascal shared a selfie with Kristen Wiig at Paris Fashion Week.

"Kristen Wiig's recent appearance is striking because of the refined facial contour, smooth lower-face transitions, and maintained cheek definition," triple board-certified plastic surgeon Dr. Raffi Hovsepian revealed about the actress's appearance at the Chanel Ready-to-Wear Spring/Summer 2027 fashion week show on Monday, October 5.

"A well-executed facelift, possibly combined with midface volume restoration and skin rejuvenation, is one way a plastic surgeon could achieve these aesthetic characteristics," he explained to Radar.

"What stands out to me is the relatively smooth transition from her cheeks into the lower face, along with a well-defined jawline," the surgeon noted. "Those are precisely the anatomical relationships we evaluate when performing facial rejuvenation surgery."

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Procedures to Restore Youthful Fullness

Photo of Kristen Wiig
Source: MEGA

A surgeon pointed out Kristen Wiig's 'maintained cheek contour.'

Dr. Hovesepian suggested that "a deep-plane or SMAS facelift, potentially combined with a neck lift, can tighten sagging facial tissues, reduce jowls and restore a more youthful jawline."

The cosmetic surgeon also pointed to Wiig's "relatively maintained cheek contour and the smooth transition between her midface and lower eyelid region."

"Procedures such as facial fat transfers, strategically placed fillers or a midface lift can help restore lost volume and give the cheeks a fuller, more youthful appearance," he shared. "If volume restoration contributed to her appearance, the aesthetic objective would be to restore youthful support without creating exaggerated cheeks or the overfilled appearance we sometimes see in celebrity aesthetics."

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'Subtle Brow Lift and Fat Grafting' Gives 'More Natural Look

Photo of Kristen Wiig
Source: MEGA

Kristin Wiig in 2006 compared to 2024.

"Based on these images, which you always have to take with a grain of salt because they've been filtered and prepared for the public, it appears that she's had a very nice facial rejuvenation procedure," Beverly Hills plastic surgeon Dr. Jay Calvert said of Wiig's seemingly youthful appearance.

He noted, "This probably includes a face and neck lift, laser resurfacing, and I think she may have had her nose touched up. It does look a lot better than it has in the past."

"In addition, she's probably had a very subtle brow lift and fat grafting to the midface or a midface lift. This is the kind of result you get with techniques that give this much more natural look. I think she just looks great!" Dr. Calvert raved.

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Photo of Kristen Wiig
Source: MEGA

Kristin Wiig in 2011 and 2026.

Wiig has never publicly confirmed or denied going under the knife, but she didn't shy away from discussing Hollywood's plastic surgery obsession during a 2016 interview while promoting Zoolander 2.

"It's a balance, like, when some people are older and get some little things done, like, if you want to do it, do it," the Wonder Woman 1984 actress said. "But I've noticed that when younger kids do it, it makes them look older."

Still, she acknowledged the burden Hollywood stars face to maintain their youthful looks, adding, "We feel pressure."

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