A charity program that has produced the only recent images of the final 15 prisoners held at Guantánamo Bay has become an unlikely visual record of America's longest-running war-on-terror detention operation, RadarOnline.com can reveal. The collaboration brings together detainees, the U.S. military, and the International Committee of the Red Cross at the naval base in Cuba, where the United States has held wartime prisoners since 2002.

Article continues below advertisement

A Rare Look at Guantánamo Bay Prisoners

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA A charity program has created the only recent images of prisoners at Guantánamo Bay.

Article continues below advertisement

With media access to the prison barred since 2019, the portraits now provide the sole contemporary glimpse inside a facility that once held nearly 780 men and boys and today confines just 15. Under the program, detainees pose voluntarily for photographs taken either by Red Cross representatives or, more recently, by military photographers. The images are reviewed by the military for security concerns before being passed to families through the Red Cross, in line with communication rights outlined in the Geneva Conventions. The initiative began allowing photographs in 2009, when roughly 240 prisoners were still held at the site.

Article continues below advertisement

Images Meant To Reassure Families

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Families have received the photographs through the Red Cross.

Article continues below advertisement

The portraits show men dressed in civilian or traditional clothing, seated on prayer rugs or before makeshift backdrops hung in cells or recreation yards. Former detainees have said the photos are meant to reassure relatives who have not seen them for years and, in some cases, once believed they were dead. By the Red Cross' count, at least 169 former prisoners participated before being repatriated or resettled.

Article continues below advertisement

'Living Under Total Control'

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Khalid Shaikh Mohammed appeared in a recent portrait wearing a white robe.

Article continues below advertisement

Among the latest images is Khalid Shaikh Mohammed, accused of masterminding the September 11 attacks, pictured in a pressed white robe with a dyed beard. Another shows his nephew, Ammar al-Baluchi, accused of assisting in the plot, seated on a prayer rug holding beads, his appearance markedly changed from once-classified images taken during his earlier C.I.A. detention. The photographs fill what observers describe as a deliberate visual void. "These portraits read differently depending on who is looking," said Debi Cornwall, a former civil rights lawyer turned photographer who documented the prison in her book Welcome to Camp America. "For the inmates' families, these portraits can be reassuring, allaying their worst fears," she added. But for the wider public, Cornwall said, the images "give a false impression that these inmates have free will at Guantánamo Bay. They are living under the total control of the military."

Article continues below advertisement

Man Who Will 'Never' Be Free

Never Miss an Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Observers said the portraits filled a visual void left by restricted media access.