Inside an Essay Writing Service: A Writer's Revelations

As an individual driven by academic excellence and a desire to explore new horizons, my journey as an essay writer started as a means to support myself financially and indulge my passion for reading and writing, but was it worth it? This article aims to provide an in-depth insight into the overall experience of being an essay writer, shedding light on how I discovered these services, the registration process, time management, potential earnings, and the pros and cons of working for an essay writing service agency compared to freelancing.

Article continues below advertisement

My Journey: How It All Started

From my early years in school, I displayed exceptional academic abilities, ranking at the top of my class. I consistently held the top spot in each class, securing my place at the pinnacle of the school's academic achievements. Despite changing schools, this streak continued, almost as if it were my birthright.

However, coming from a middle-class background, I was always on the lookout for side hustles to cover personal expenses like my insatiable appetite for books and other essentials my parents couldn't always afford. This marked the inception of my journey into essay writing services. I began by assisting my classmates and eventually extended to students beyond my immediate circle. Hence everyone knows I’m very intelligent, and outsourcing their essay writing assignments to me was their delight. Sometimes, I'm paid twice and even thrice the amount I charge to prioritize the student’s essay more than others. It wasn't until my final year in high school, as I prepared for numerous crucial examinations, that I temporarily set this venture aside.

Article continues below advertisement

Sadly, during the tumultuous heights of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020, I was dealt a firsthand blow. The loss of my job, coupled with mounting bills, prompted a shift towards full-time freelancing. However, the expected influx of projects didn't materialize as I'd hoped. It was in this moment of uncertainty that I stumbled upon an essay writing service agency advertising a position for an essay writer on LinkedIn. I eagerly applied, submitting my previous writing works, and thus marked the beginning of my collaboration with an essay writing service agency.

The Registration Process: How to Get Started

Prior to the essay writing job I saw vacancies on LinkedIn, during my university days, I had heard of essay writing companies through peers who occasionally outsourced their assignments. Some even banded together, forming their own essay-writing service agency and recruiting like-minded individuals. The process of becoming an essay writer varies depending on the platform or service agency. During the recruitment process for the job I found on LinkedIn, the service agency conducted a virtual interview and requested samples of my writing. This straightforward approach served as my initiation.

Article continues below advertisement

Subsequently, later in 2020, I signed up with a famous essay writing service called Write My Essay. The registration process was rigorous. It involved an assessment to gauge my proficiency and expertise in my subject field, submitting a copy of my diploma, and verifying my identity. While the application process is open to everyone, it’s extremely difficult to get there. Write My Essay accepts only candidates with a minimum of a second-class upper Bachelor's degree. And upon registration with basic details, you are required to take an English language and grammar proficiency test. Once accepted in the first stage, writers undertake a knowledge proficiency test in their selected subject area for the second recruitment process. In case of Write My Essay, I was requested to write 2 essays on provided topics within my selected subject area to further assess my suitability and skill. The purpose of these assessments is to evaluate the applicant's proficiency and expertise in their chosen subject area.

The Time Investment: Balancing Quality and Quantity

Similar to other forms of writing, essay writing demands both time and dedicated focus. The lion's share of this time is allocated to research, constructing, and organizing the thesis statements. Each essay presents unique requirements and calls for distinct research approaches. Consequently, essays with greater research and analytical demands naturally consume more time. For instance, an essay on a particular digital trend in solidarity with the social institution and medical advocacy may require about 12 streamlined hours to reach completion as one has to consult various resources.

Article continues below advertisement

Undeniably, being an essay writer encroached on my personal time and self-focus. Meeting deadlines became paramount, as my compensation was contingent on the quantity of completed projects. This inevitably led to building a balance between prompt delivery and maintaining the quality of my work which resulted in a significant allocation of my time beyond work hours. My potential earnings as an essay writer for essay writing service agencies hinge on the payment structure of each service agency. Most often, payment is fixed per essay writing project regardless of the word count. Only a few essay writing service platforms determine payment by word count. These metrics are adopted irrespective of the complexity or time investment required for the essay topic. Earnings range from $25 per project, but as I noted earlier, it is dependent on the pay scales of each essay writing service agency. Moreso, some essay writing service agencies offer additional incentives to seasoned writers, akin to bonuses for long-standing employees.

The Pros and Cons: Navigating the Landscape of Essay Writing

Working for an essay writing service brings with it a unique set of responsibilities, but it also comes with certain limitations, especially when compared to the freedom of freelancing. Based on my experience, here is my list of the pros and cons of working for an essay writing service agency when compared to freelancing. Pros: Steady Workflow: Essay writing service agencies often provide a consistent stream of assignments, ensuring a reliable income source. So if you were caught up in the web of bills like I was when I lost my job in 2020, then it can be a good start to leverage on.

Structured Deadlines: With clear deadlines set by the platform, one is always compelled to manage their time efficiently, fostering discipline and productivity. That’s if you see it from a positive perspective like myself.

Diverse Topics: Working for an essay writing service agency exposed me to a wide array of subjects, allowing for continuous learning and intellectual growth.

Article continues below advertisement

Cons: Loss of Independence: Unlike freelancing, where you have full control over your projects and clients, working for an essay writing service agency means adhering to the platform's rules and regulations. As little as 2 2-second delay from the scheduled time might result in a deduction of your earnings.

Limited Earnings Potential: While the flow of projects may be consistent, earnings are often capped, leaving little room for significant financial growth. Similarly, payments are processed according to the agency's schedule and timeline.

Restricted Client Interaction: Direct communication with clients is limited, preventing the establishment of long-term relationships and potential referrals. This would be a great deficiency in the long run, unlike freelancing where your next biggest gig might be from a referral.

Recognition Challenges: Despite producing excellent work, attribution and recognition are lacking when it comes to working for an essay writing service agency. This is because clients interact primarily with the agency and then the management directs the work to you.

Finding Fulfillment As an Essay Writer: Striking a Balance

In comparison to freelancing, essay writing service agencies offer stability but at the cost of your autonomy and unlimited earning potential. While I don’t work for any essay writing service agency anymore, it doesn’t mean it's bad to do so. Personally, I would say it's a trade-off that requires careful consideration based on individual preferences and priorities.

Being an essay writer has been a journey, it is a field that I've found deeply rewarding, especially as a freelancer. While it comes with its unique set of challenges, the rewards, both financially and intellectually, make it a venture worth pursuing for those with a passion for writing and a penchant for academia.The satisfaction of contributing to a student's academic journey and witnessing their growth is unparalleled. It has also sharpened my research, writing, and time management skills, honing me into a more efficient and proficient writer. To navigate this profession successfully, one must strike a balance between time and quality, all while seeking opportunities to grow and learn.