Understanding the Increased Popularity of Nicotine Pouches

Nicotine pouches are a smoke-free oral nicotine delivery system containing pharmaceutical-grade nicotine, food-grade additives, and flavorings. Designed to be placed between the lip and gum, the nicotine contained in these pouches is absorbed into the bloodstream to produce similar effects to smoking over 20-60 minutes.

Unlike snuff or snus, however, nicotine pouches do not contain tobacco leaf—and unlike e-cigarettes and vapes, they produce no aerosol or secondhand emissions. The contents of a pouch typically include about two to 16 milligrams of nicotine, pH adjusters such as sodium carbonate to optimize absorption, as well as natural and artificial flavorings. Ultimately, ingredients may vary from product to product.