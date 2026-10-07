Ina Garten Reveals How Husband Jeffrey 'Saved' Her From Painful Childhood — After 57 Years of Marriage

But Jeffrey, she told a publication, gave the opposite feedback, boosting her sense of self and possibility.

"When I married Jeffrey, he always supported whatever I wanted to do and encouraged it and didn't question it," she said.

"And I think I really learned how to be in the world that way. I had gone from such a negative childhood to such a positive life. Everything I do, he thinks is brilliant, and he has encouraged me to do more of it."

Previously, Ina opened up about her marriage while a guest on Amy Poehler's Good Hang podcast.