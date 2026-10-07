Ina Garten Reveals How Husband Jeffrey 'Saved' Her From Painful Childhood — After 57 Years of Marriage
Oct. 7 2026, Published 1:30 p.m. ET
Ina Garten has long sung the praises of Jeffrey Garten, her husband of 57 years, and recently revealed that the economist, who often plays sidekick on her cooking shows, provided an antidote to her troubled childhood, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The author and chef, 78, explained she had a "disconnected" mother and an angry father who "tried to control me." She learned from them early on that "whatever I wanted to do was a bad idea."
From Negative Roots to Positive Lifelong Support
But Jeffrey, she told a publication, gave the opposite feedback, boosting her sense of self and possibility.
"When I married Jeffrey, he always supported whatever I wanted to do and encouraged it and didn't question it," she said.
"And I think I really learned how to be in the world that way. I had gone from such a negative childhood to such a positive life. Everything I do, he thinks is brilliant, and he has encouraged me to do more of it."
Previously, Ina opened up about her marriage while a guest on Amy Poehler's Good Hang podcast.
She explained, "We have a very different kind of life than we expected to. I mean, we don't have kids, we don't have cats and dogs, we don't have gerbils. It’s just the two of us."
The TV personality added, "This is what Jeffrey taught me: let's figure out how we can both do what we wanna do. It's not about whether we get to do what you wanna do or I wanna do. He's so respectful, and it's pretty hard not to return that.”