Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News

Ina Garten Reveals How Husband Jeffrey 'Saved' Her From Painful Childhood — After 57 Years of Marriage

Photo of Ina and Jeffrey Garten
Source: MEGA

Ina Garten has been married to her husband for 57 years.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Oct. 7 2026, Published 1:30 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Ina Garten has long sung the praises of Jeffrey Garten, her husband of 57 years, and recently revealed that the economist, who often plays sidekick on her cooking shows, provided an antidote to her troubled childhood, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The author and chef, 78, explained she had a "disconnected" mother and an angry father who "tried to control me." She learned from them early on that "whatever I wanted to do was a bad idea."

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement

From Negative Roots to Positive Lifelong Support

Photo of Ina and Jeffrey Garten
Source: MEGA

Ina Garten credited husband, Jeffrey Garten, with changing her view of life.

But Jeffrey, she told a publication, gave the opposite feedback, boosting her sense of self and possibility.

"When I married Jeffrey, he always supported whatever I wanted to do and encouraged it and didn't question it," she said.

"And I think I really learned how to be in the world that way. I had gone from such a negative childhood to such a positive life. Everything I do, he thinks is brilliant, and he has encouraged me to do more of it."

Previously, Ina opened up about her marriage while a guest on Amy Poehler's Good Hang podcast.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON NEWS
Picture of Jon Stewart

'This Is More Sobering Than I Imagined': Jon Stewart Left Stunned by Whistleblower Who Warned AI Could Threaten Humanity

A photo of Ken Urker and Gypsy Rose Blanchard

Ken Urker 'Wasn't in the Right Frame of Mind' to Reconcile With Gypsy Rose Blanchard Before His Death: 'His Mental Health Wasn't Good'

She explained, "We have a very different kind of life than we expected to. I mean, we don't have kids, we don't have cats and dogs, we don't have gerbils. It’s just the two of us."

The TV personality added, "This is what Jeffrey taught me: let's figure out how we can both do what we wanna do. It's not about whether we get to do what you wanna do or I wanna do. He's so respectful, and it's pretty hard not to return that.”

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.