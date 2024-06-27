Suburban Chicago Man Accused of Killing 90-Year-Old Grandfather with Axe
A suburban Chicago man has been arrested after he allegedly killed his 90-year-old grandfather with an axe, according to authorities.
On June 21, officers responded to report of a deceased male inside a residence, the Hickory Hills Police Department said, Front Page Detectives reported.
Officers arrived at the scene and located the resident, who appeared to be the victim of a homicide.
The victim, Dean L. Faulk, reportedly shared the residence with his 32-year-old grandson, Dean J. Faulk.
The younger Faulk was taken in as a person of interest on June 21, and police announced the following day that he had been charged with first degree murder.
According to court documents obtained by WBBM, Faulk struck his grandfather multiple times with an axe.
Police said there was a history of domestic related incidents at the residence, but they have not released any information about a possible motive in the case.
Faulk was booked into jail and was being held without bond.