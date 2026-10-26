EXCLUSIVE: FBI Says Man Sent Anthrax-Style Scare Letters to Four Members of Congress — as Agents Uncover Fifth Envelope

The FBI launched its investigation after receiving an anonymous tip on October 16 alleging Unglesbee had discussed mailing suspicious substances to lawmakers.

Five days later, on October 21, FBI personnel trained in handling weapons of mass destruction and biochemical threats responded to three congressional district offices in northern Illinois.

According to the affidavit, each envelope contained a white granular substance accompanied by a handwritten message reading, "HA HA."

At least two offices required local hazardous materials response teams. One congressional staffer reportedly noticed an envelope felt as though it contained powder and could hear something moving inside.

The employee immediately contacted 911.