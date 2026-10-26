EXCLUSIVE: FBI Says Man Sent Anthrax-Style Scare Letters to Four Members of Congress — as Agents Uncover Fifth Envelope
Oct. 26 2026, Published 7:55 p.m. ET
An Illinois man allegedly sparked a federal investigation after mailing suspicious white powder to four members of Congress, triggering emergency responses and fears of a possible anthrax attack, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
According to court documents obtained by Radar, Matthew G. Unglesbee, 37, of Quincy, Illinois, was charged Monday, October 26, with mailing threatening communications and making false statements or hoaxes after allegedly sending envelopes containing a mysterious white substance to three House members and one U.S. senator.
Suspicious Letters Spark Hazmat Emergency
The FBI launched its investigation after receiving an anonymous tip on October 16 alleging Unglesbee had discussed mailing suspicious substances to lawmakers.
Five days later, on October 21, FBI personnel trained in handling weapons of mass destruction and biochemical threats responded to three congressional district offices in northern Illinois.
According to the affidavit, each envelope contained a white granular substance accompanied by a handwritten message reading, "HA HA."
At least two offices required local hazardous materials response teams. One congressional staffer reportedly noticed an envelope felt as though it contained powder and could hear something moving inside.
The employee immediately contacted 911.
Fourth Lawmaker Receives Chilling Message
On October 23, investigators recovered another suspicious envelope from a fourth congressional office, this time belonging to a U.S. senator.
The handwritten message inside allegedly read, "HAH enjoy the gift."
Investigators determined the four envelopes were postmarked October 19 in Springfield, Illinois, although postal records suggested they had originally been mailed from Quincy days earlier.
The letters also reportedly carried Unglesbee's name and residential return address.
Preliminary laboratory testing ultimately found no detectable chemical or biological toxins in the recovered substance.
Suspect Allegedly Admits Mailing Letters
FBI agents interviewed Unglesbee at his residence on October 25. During questioning, investigators said he admitted mailing all four envelopes after hearing someone discuss similar incidents at a restaurant.
Unglesbee allegedly acknowledged knowing that suspicious white powder could trigger fears of anthrax exposure.
According to the affidavit, he told investigators recipients would likely "take it serious" and have "hazmat come in white suits" because "anthrax is dangerous."
He reportedly identified the substance as ordinary salt. Unglesbee allegedly explained he chose salt because it "kind of looks like" anthrax.
Although he claimed the mailings were intended as a joke, investigators said he acknowledged recipients would not necessarily recognize his intentions.
FBI Discovers Fifth Envelope
The investigation uncovered another development when federal agents searched Unglesbee's residence on October 25.
Inside his room, investigators discovered a fifth, unmailed envelope addressed to one of the targeted lawmakers' Washington, D.C., offices.
The envelope was reportedly empty but displayed Unglesbee's return address.
Federal prosecutors subsequently accused him of violating statutes prohibiting threatening communications through the mail and certain hoaxes. The criminal complaint does not identify the four lawmakers involved.
The allegations remain unproven, and Unglesbee is presumed innocent unless convicted.