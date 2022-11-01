Pregnant Woman And Her Boyfriend Were In An Alleged Violent Relationship. It Ended When She Fatally Stabbed Him, Prosecutors Say
A woman who is eight months pregnant fatally stabbed the father of her child just hours after her baby show, Radar has learned.
Keshia Golden is accused of killing the father of her child during an argument at her Austin, Illinois apartment, according to prosecutors. She is being held in jail on $2 million bond, and her next day in court is scheduled for less than two weeks before her baby is due, according to her court-appointed attorney.
Golden is accused of fatally stabbing her boyfriend, Calvin Sidney, during an argument that turned violent. Prosecutors said at a bail hearing that the Oct. 22 incident wasn't the first time an argument between the two had turned violent.
Prosecutors say that police were called to Golden's home five times between June and September for reports of domestic abuse. According to police, in four of those instances Sidney choked, punched, slapped or pushed her.
According to court records and police reports, Golden took out an order of protection against Sidney, alleging that he punched her in the face. Sidney didn't press charges when Golden stabbed him in the neck in July, causing him to have to go to the hospital, according to prosecutors.
“It was just toxic with those two,” Golden’s mother, Tarsha Ellis, told the Chicago Sun-Times. “But they loved each other. If he could raise up right now, they wouldn’t have no case because he would never want charges against her.”
Following the baby shower, Golden, Sidney and other relatives went to her apartment, located in the 5100 block of West Augusta. At approximately 3 a.m., the couple got into an argument about who could use the microwave to heat leftovers. Prosecutors say Golden knocked a plate out of Sidney's hands, and he "pushed her down on the counter."
After Sidney's uncle separated the two, Golden grabbed a knife and got past the uncle and stabbed Sidney in the leg in a bedroom, according to prosecutors. Sidney suffered a wound to his femoral artery, causing him to die at a local hospital.
“She didn’t mean to kill anyone,” Ellis told the Chicago Sun-Times. “She’s broke up about it. She didn’t know you could kill someone by stabbing them in the leg. She just wanted him to leave because he was acting out, and she was worried about hurting the baby. And he wouldn’t go.”
Without knowing that Sidney's injuries were fatal, Golden returned to the apartment hours after the stabbing and was arrested by police officers. Prosecutors say Golden admitted to stabbing her boyfriend.
Golden's attorney, Julie Koehler, said that Golden spent four days in the hospital from injuries imposed by Sidney. She received a $2 million bond, which means she might have to give birth to her baby in jail, Koehler said.
“To not only force Keshia to give birth in jail but then to immediately take her child away after birth is cruel to the mother and the baby,” Koehler said. “This heartless decision is contrary to Illinois law. All the evidence shows Keshia acted in self-defense. The only person she’s ever shown any violence toward was the man that was beating her.”