'I Never Abandoned Anyone': Brian McKnight Blasts Estranged Daughter, Leaks $250k+ Settlement Docs From Their Bitter Defamation Battle
Brian McKnight is scoffing at his estranged daughter's claim that he abandoned her — and he's got the legal documents he said prove it.
As RadarOnline.com reported, the Back at One singer's daughter Briana sued her famous father for defamation in 2020. The case was settled before it went to trial, and McKnight leaked the documents showing he agreed to pay his so-called "abandoned" daughter more than $200k.
McKnight addressed Briana's claims publicly on social media Thursday. The Grammy-nominated singer, 53, shot down her accusations of abandonment and spoke about the outcry he faced from fans who attacked him for flaunting his "happily ever after" with his current wife and their kids but failed to acknowledge his others.
"There is a very simple reason why I post about some of my children on social media and not others. The children that I currently do not have relationships with, I don't post about them. Instead, I post about the children with whom I do have relationships, with whom I am proud of," McKnight told his followers in a lengthy video.
The usually private star revealed he was speaking out about the accusations because his family is being "harassed" and "accosted in public".
As for his relationship with Briana, McKnight shockingly made the decision to post the legal documents, which outlined the settlement agreement they struck after she sued over a "vicious lie" she said he spread about her allegedly sleeping with her cousin — an accusation he denied.
The legal documents showed that Briana scored a pretty penny for suing her dad, whose net worth is estimated at $10 million.
"First payment: within five business days of execution by both parties of this Agreement, Brian will pay the sum of $100,000 without deduction or offset." The documents outlined that the second payment of $50,000 would be paid "within six months after the First Payment is due."
McKnight agreed to pay Briana another third payment of $50,000 "within six months" after she received the second one — and a fourth payment of $50,000 "within six months" after the third.
He never addresses how much he agreed to pay but the docs cut off at $250k.
McKnight also made sure to highlight that although he agreed to pay Briana he did not admit to any wrongdoing.
"In executing this agreement, Brian is not admitting any liability or wrongdoing. The payments hereunder do not constitute an admission of any liability, error, tort, contract violation, or violation of any law," the docs read.
He captioned his salty post, "To whom it may concern: NO ABANDONMENT, NO MADE UP STORY, NO FALSE STATEMENTS, NO DEFAMATION."