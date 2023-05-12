'I Never Abandoned Anyone': Brian McKnight Blasts Estranged Daughter, Leaks $250k+ Settlement Docs From Their Bitter Defamation Battle

Brian McKnight is scoffing at his estranged daughter's claim that he abandoned her — and he's got the legal documents he said prove it.

As RadarOnline.com reported, the Back at One singer's daughter Briana sued her famous father for defamation in 2020. The case was settled before it went to trial, and McKnight leaked the documents showing he agreed to pay his so-called "abandoned" daughter more than $200k.