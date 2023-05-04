Brian McKnight Demanded Estranged Daughter Reveal Sexual History and Number of Partners in Bitter Court Battle

In her complaint, Briana described her relationship with Brian as an emotional rollercoaster. She said as a kid she was close with BJ and Niko but never with Brian.

“At times their relationship was cordial, and at times it became strained or all but non-existent,” Briana explained. She said they had sporadic contact for years. Briana said Brian never revealed her as his kid publicly and she kept the secret for years.

In 2018, Briana said she reached out to Brian in an effort to establish a bond. However, she accused him of dismissing her efforts. The following year, she decided to write a post about growing up with an absent father on her Instagram. She said she never mentioned Brian by name or provided any clues to who he was.