Husband Accused of Slitting Wife and Mother-in-Law's Throats While the Couple's Twin Daughters, 8, Were at Home — Then Got Mistress to Destroy Evidence

Howard Wang is accused of killing his wife, Linlin Guo, and his mother-in-law, Beimin Cheng, in their Walnut Creek, Calif., home on September 18, and his alleged mistress was later charged in relation to the crime.

A San Francisco Bay Area man allegedly slit his wife's and mother-in-law's throats in a grisly double murder with a twist, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Howard Wang is accused of killing his wife and mother-in-law in their upscale home

Wang, 43, was at the family's multi-million dollar home with the two bodies still inside when police arrived. The couple's eight-year-old twin daughters were also at the scene but unharmed.

Wang told officers that an intruder had killed the women but escaped. He even fired several gunshots, seemingly to make it appear as if he was chasing off a suspect.

The Contra Costa County DA's office announced on September 22 that it was bringing murder charges against Wang, including special circumstances enhancements for multiple killings. If convicted, he faces a sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole.