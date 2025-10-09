Your tip
Husband Accused of Slitting Wife and Mother-in-Law's Throats While the Couple's Twin Daughters, 8, Were at Home — Then Got Mistress to Destroy Evidence

Photo of crime scene tape
Source: Joshua Coleman/Unsplash

A Bay Area man is accused of a grisly double murder.

Oct. 9 2025, Published 7:45 p.m. ET

A San Francisco Bay Area man allegedly slit his wife's and mother-in-law's throats in a grisly double murder with a twist, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Howard Wang is accused of killing his wife, Linlin Guo, and his mother-in-law, Beimin Cheng, in their Walnut Creek, Calif., home on September 18, and his alleged mistress was later charged in relation to the crime.

Grim Crime Scene

Photo of crime scene
Source: KTVU

Howard Wang is accused of killing his wife and mother-in-law in their upscale home

Wang, 43, was at the family's multi-million dollar home with the two bodies still inside when police arrived. The couple's eight-year-old twin daughters were also at the scene but unharmed.

Wang told officers that an intruder had killed the women but escaped. He even fired several gunshots, seemingly to make it appear as if he was chasing off a suspect.

The Contra Costa County DA's office announced on September 22 that it was bringing murder charges against Wang, including special circumstances enhancements for multiple killings. If convicted, he faces a sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole.

A 'Tragic Case'

Photo of courthouse
Source: KTVU

Wang was arraigned on charges of double murder with special circumstances.

Sadly, it appeared Guo had tried to report her husband to the police in the past, before her death, but was prevented from doing so due to alleged domestic violence.

The DA brought additional charges against Wang for making criminal threats of death and great bodily injury against Guo around August 31, 2024.

KTVU-TV news reported that Wang filed for divorce in January 2024, but dropped the case in August of that year, the same time he made threats against his wife. The office said Wang also prevented Guo from reporting a crime to law enforcement on January 7, 2023.

"This tragic case is a stark reminder of the devastating toll domestic violence takes – not only on the victims whose lives were lost, but on families and the community as a whole. Our office is committed to aggressively pursuing justice in this case," Contra Costa District Attorney Diana Becton said in a press release.

Mistress Charged

Photo of crime scene tape
Source: Hiroshi Kimura/Unsplash

The suspect's mistress was later charged with two felonies related to the murders.

Things took a wild twist when the suspect's mistress, Yan Wang, was charged with accessory after the fact, destroying evidence, and burglary.

Yan, 45, who despite having the last name with her lover, shares no familial relation with Howard, allegedly broke into his home the day after the murders in an attempt to commit larceny.

The Contra Costa DA's office also accused the Oakland, California resident of destroying cell phones on the day of the murders to prevent evidence from being collected.

"Yan Wang allegedly aided Howard Wang with knowledge following the murders and with intent to help him avoid arrest, trial, conviction, and punishment for killing his wife, Linlin Guo, and her mother, Beimin Cheng," the office said in a statement on September 30, the day of Yan's arraignment

She was charged with two felonies: accessory after the fact and first-degree residential burglary, as well as a misdemeanor count of destroying evidence.

