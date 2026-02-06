Body of 'Human Barbie' Exhumed 2 Months after Mysterious Death as Cops Probe Shocking New Clue
Feb. 6 2026, Updated 1:55 p.m. ET
The body of an influencer who transformed herself into a "human Barbie" is being exhumed after a shocking new clue surrounding her mysterious death.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the procedure took place on Tuesday at Villa Formosa Cemetery in the west of São Paulo, just over a month after cops discovered her lifeless body at the home of a prominent lawyer in the Brazilian city.
Why Is 'Human Barbie' Being Exhumed?
At the time, it was concluded Barbara Jankavski died from a heart attack triggered by snorting cocaine.
However, the 31-year-old's case took a shocking turn earlier this month, sparking attempts to determine if the marks on her neck were consistent with strangulation.
Forensics are also thought to have taken a fingernail sample to see if the life-size doll tried to defend herself from a potential attacker.
Judges initially set a deadline in March to submit the final report, but said it could be extended if something new comes to light.
Jankavski was found dead in just her underwear at the home of a 51-year-old lawyer – named locally as Renato De Vitto – in December.
Found Dead In Her Underwear
He told police he had spent the day with the influencer after hiring her for sex.
De Vitto admitted they had both taken drugs before falling asleep in front of the TV, later claiming he tried to revive her before calling an ambulance.
Emergency services discovered suspicious injuries to her neck, legs and eye, raising suspicions of foul play.
However, these marks were attributed to a fall she was thought to have suffered earlier that day.
At the time, the police questioned two other people who were in the property, including a female friend of the homeowner.
She said Jankavski hurt herself during the fall.
27 Operations To Transform Into Real Life Barbie
Since her death, her parents have furiously campaigned to have the case re-opened.
The devastated pair believe a post-mortem could help determine whether their daughter was attacked before her death.
They allege the three people in the house that day had not been tested by forensic experts.
They also say genetic material had not been taken from underneath the influencer's fingernails to see if there were traces of another person’s skin.
Jankavski was dubbed the "human Barbie" by many of her 57,000 Instagram follows because of the small fortune she spent on trying to imitate the miniature fashion icon.
She underwent a staggering 27 plastic surgeries costing an estimated $58,000.
She documented every step of her dramatic transformation, even posting a throwback photo showing how she once looked before chasing her doll-like dream.
The influencer appeared on TV and in several ad campaigns and once posed for promo shots with fellow Brazilian Mauricio Galdio, the self-styled Human Ken Doll who famously had two ribs removed.
After learning of her death, one of her followers wrote: "I can't believe it. I loved you so much. Rest in peace."
Another said: "I hope God receives you with open arms. I can't believe you're gone."