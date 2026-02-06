Body of 'Human Barbie' Exhumed 2 Months after Mysterious Death as Cops Probe Shocking New Clue

At the time, it was concluded Barbara Jankavski died from a heart attack triggered by snorting cocaine.

However, the 31-year-old's case took a shocking turn earlier this month, sparking attempts to determine if the marks on her neck were consistent with strangulation.

Forensics are also thought to have taken a fingernail sample to see if the life-size doll tried to defend herself from a potential attacker.

Judges initially set a deadline in March to submit the final report, but said it could be extended if something new comes to light.

Jankavski was found dead in just her underwear at the home of a 51-year-old lawyer – named locally as Renato De Vitto – in December.