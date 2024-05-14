'Master Manipulator': Hugh Hefner's Son Accuses Ex-Stepmom Crystal of Changing Late Playboy Founder's Will

"When Crystal came in, there started to be tribes," he told ex-playmates Holly Madison and Bridget Marquardt, "and so there were people who were on Crystal's team."

"She liked controlling the guest list," Marston, Hugh's son with second wife Kimberley Conrad, continued. "She liked taking girls off and on the guest list depending on how, whatever the whims were at the time… She liked being in that position where you had to go through her or you had to ask her for things."