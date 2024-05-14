Howard Stern Shuts Down Jerry Seinfeld's Request to Appear on SiriusXM Radio Show After Comedy Dig: 'Not Necessary'
Howard Stern said he was not even fazed after Jerry Seinfeld said the famed radio host is not very funny, revealing the sitcom star apologized repeatedly and wanted to do so via his platform.
Stern spilled that Seinfeld asked to come on his SiriusXM radio show to clear the air, but Stern shut him down because it was not "necessary."
"Howard is a great interviewer, but comedy chops, I mean, can we speak candidly?" Seinfeld began while making the remarks, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Seinfeld went on to note that Stern had been "outflanked" by other talented podcasters during an appearance on Dana Carvey and David Spade's "Fly on the Wall" podcast, later issuing a statement explaining that he felt "bad" for what he said about his friend.
"And of course, none of these little shows are any threat to his giant show," Seinfeld continued, noting his remarks probably came across as "terrible and insulting."
"I still love you. Please forgive me," he added.
On Monday's episode of The Howard Stern Show, the podcaster paraphrased what Seinfeld said before his audience and shared his initial reaction.
"I read it, and I went, 'Oh, that's weird,' because Jerry is a personal friend of ours. Especially his wife, Jessica [Seinfeld], is really good friends with Beth [Stern]."
Stern said he received a call from Seinfeld immediately after the "Fly on the Wall" podcast, apologizing for his words while revealing it came out wrong.
"You don't even have to — please. This is embarrassing," Stern told the actor. "I'm the king of going on the air and having millions of regrets afterward. Apology accepted, I don't care."
"And you know what? If I'm not a comedian, I'm an interviewer. I don't know what I am. I always considered myself a bit of a comedian, but whatever it is, don't worry about it."
Stern said that he declined Seinfeld's offer because he felt it would have been awkward and redundant as the comic already apologized in a public statement.
"I've had to call up people and apologize for s--- Ive done on the air when I'm a huge fan of these people. I don't know what gets into me, I f--- up sometimes," Stern reasoned.
"So it wasn't really that big a deal. I didn't really think much about it."