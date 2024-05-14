Howard Stern Shuts Down Jerry Seinfeld's Request to Appear on SiriusXM Radio Show After Comedy Dig: 'Not Necessary'

"Howard is a great interviewer, but comedy chops, I mean, can we speak candidly?" Seinfeld began while making the remarks, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Seinfeld went on to note that Stern had been "outflanked" by other talented podcasters during an appearance on Dana Carvey and David Spade's "Fly on the Wall" podcast, later issuing a statement explaining that he felt "bad" for what he said about his friend.

"And of course, none of these little shows are any threat to his giant show," Seinfeld continued, noting his remarks probably came across as "terrible and insulting."

"I still love you. Please forgive me," he added.