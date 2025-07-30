How Do You Defend Yourself Against Driving Over 80 Charges?

DUI-related cases under Canadian law are judged based on two types of charges: Driving Over 80 and impaired driving. Many people don’t understand these charges well. That’s why hiring a knowledgeable legal defence lawyer is necessary to address these legal troubles. Your lawyer can explain the difference between these two charges well.

· Impaired driving charges apply if a driver’s ability is affected by drugs or alcohol, regardless of their BAC. Signs such as slurred speech, poor coordination, and erratic driving are considered.

· Driving over 80 offence is solely determined by your BAC. Age, experience, and other factors may not matter.