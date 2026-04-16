How Welcome Bonuses Function in Online Casinos

Over the course of the past several years, the casino industry has changed in profound ways, especially with regard to how it and consumers alike have embraced the potential of online casinos and cryptocurrency. In the years since the COVID-fueled lockdowns of 2020, entire swaths of the population have begun to rely on the digital landscape in unprecedented ways, and the recent popularity of online financial options is a potent indicator of this.

Due to their recent popularity surge, you could be forgiven for believing that digital casinos are a new invention; something that was recently introduced to the market and took hold over the past few years. However, they’ve actually existed in one form or another since practically the dawn of the World Wide Web itself. The first online casino was founded all the way back in 1994, and, like cryptocurrency itself, though it may not have found immediate success, it was able to spend the intervening years honing and refining its technology, finding itself uniquely positioned for success when the landscape shifted in 2020.

Today, these online casinos have become so popular that there are dozens upon dozens of different platforms for players to choose from, which is why many have begun to offer bonuses and rewards to incentivize potential players to engage with them. A crypto casino welcome bonus can go a long way toward assuaging any concerns a player might have, and give them the proper encouragement to give a platform a chance in earnest.