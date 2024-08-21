How to Promote Your ICO: Expert Strategies for Effective Outreach

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Any event related to attracting investments, in particular, ICO, needs proper marketing – without it, it risks remaining in the shadows and not attracting due attention from potential investors. Below, we, the Coinband team, which provides a comprehensive ICO marketing service, are ready to share with you our insights on preparing for this event.

The Peculiarity of ICO and Marketing Efforts Need to Be Implemented

As you may know, an initial coin offering is a method of attracting investment to a project that involves selling a part of these coins’ total volume through crypto exchanges. Typically, this event is divided into two stages: a pre-sale to assess the interest of the potential audience and receive basic investments, and a crowdsale to attract more investors. After these two stages are completed, the project tokens are often no longer issued. In this regard, their external market price may also change – it all depends on the overall success rates of the ICO, as well as the number of coins purchased. Obviously, without comprehensive preparation for the ICO, you may find that the price of your token has fallen, but you would like to get the opposite effect, right? This can happen for various reasons, but the main one is the insufficient number of participants in the ICO.

The thing is that since 2018, which became a “boom” for ICOs from scam projects, potential investors are especially wary of the solutions that launch them. That is why a regular listing on ICO launchpads without a number of additional marketing methods and approaches is unlikely to bring you the investment volume and community size required for successful further growth. Therefore, let's find out what marketing measures can bring you the desired result.

Social media marketing and influencer marketing. This type of marketing may involve collaborating with influencers (to create promotional posts and notify their followers about the upcoming ICO), creating and publishing content on the project's official accounts, and maintaining discussions on third-party threads and publics. Depending on the social network, your marketing team must adhere to certain moderation rules and follow the general "unobtrusiveness" of publications while maintaining the audience's interest in the project. It is also worth noting that content creation for social networks is usually not limited to text publications alone – in addition, our team often resorts to creating videos for YouTube (in the format of AMA sessions, education videos, interviews with experts, and so on). Ultimately, the set of measures that will bring the best results can vary significantly from project to project.

Setting up paid advertising campaigns. This method is quite resource-intensive in terms of budget, so your marketing team should be meticulous in choosing services for traffic arbitrage and setting up the target audience that will see your ads. Also note that the policy of not all such platforms is loyal to events like ICO, so before making a list of suitable ones, it is worth checking the formats of projects that can be allowed to promote. In general, with a successful setup, you can get hundreds of unique views of your ads daily through just one such platform.

PR, preparing content for your website, and guest posting. Since your potential token holders will visit your website one way or another before becoming direct participants in the ICO, you will need to prepare its content to form the most positive impression of your project, demonstrate its transparency in the eyes of visitors, and, of course, explain what and how it works. To do this, your marketing team will have to create a sufficient amount of content – both informative and selling – to fill your website. As for guest posting, it is necessary so that users who do not yet know about it but are already interested in the upcoming ICOs to learn about your project as well. In order for guest posting to be successful, it is important to choose the right websites and calculate the budget. And, of course, do not forget about publications in popular media that cover Web 3 projects – this will actually be the PR of your ICO. Please note that the set of measures aimed at promoting your ICO may differ from those described above, because each marketing strategy is unique and based on different input data about the specific project.

Conclusion Not even the most experienced crypto marketing agency ever gives exact results about how much investment your ICO will collect and what size the community will be at the end of it – only scammers do this. At the same time, cooperation with an experienced team of marketers will provide you with guarantees that your marketing budget allocated for holding this event will justify itself in full, and you will be able to achieve your goals or even exceed them. If you are interested in cooperating with such an agency, you can contact representatives of Coinband, who have helped attract capital to dozens of Web3 solutions during crowdfunding events within moderate budgets.