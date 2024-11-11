how to prepare for your first live poker tournament

The first thing you need to understand is that the best way to get desensitized to pressure is to repeat a certain action repeatedly. Practice makes perfect, but where do you find so many partners and games? The simplest answer is - online.

There are a lot of online poker sites for real money. It’s important that the money is real so that you feel the stakes. People make different moves in a video game because they know that there are no repercussions (win or lose).

Sure, it’s not a real thing, but just think about it - professional chess players (even grandmasters) always play with people online. Most of these platforms have their own elo system, meaning you’ll be paired with people at your level. The matchmaking here is more accurate than you would expect.