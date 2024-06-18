Moving Guide: How To Pack Your Jewelry When Moving

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

The question, "How to pack jewelry for moving?" is one that people frequently ask. Moving may be quite stressful, especially when preparing for a cross-country or neighborhood relocation. Little things, like jewelry, are easily forgotten and wind up as a tangle of chains, pendants, and rings, or worse, become broken or lost in transit. You should carefully consider your packing approach for Moissanite jewelry and decide whether to bring any priceless or sentimental items with you rather than throwing them in the moving truck to avoid any of them disappearing during your move. You can make sure your pricey jewelry arrives at your new house securely by following these easy precautions.

Article continues below advertisement

Before you start

Take some time to undertake the following two tasks before starting to pack and prepare your jewelry for moving: first, ensure it is clean and clean it if it isn't. This guarantees that your already-dirty jewelry won't become any dirtier throughout the journey, and it also means that when you reach your destination, you'll get to unpack some sparklingly clean necklaces and bracelets. Secondly, make a list of everything you own and save it in a secure location, such as a paper stored in a safety deposit box or a list app on your phone. This guarantees that you will know what you're missing in the event of an incident during your relocation, such as broken or stolen moving boxes.

How to pack your jewelry

Collect Your Valuable Items First, assemble all of your heirloom and precious objects. You should always try to keep these items extremely close to your heart. This makes them secure and manageable to locate when you're on the move. To do this, store these unique items in a travel jewelry case in a bag or space that you'll be in frequently. Bring this bag with you if you decide to stop at a hotel or restaurant along the road. If you only have a handful, you might want to store them in a zipped pouch that you can tuck inside your clothes and keep out of sight.

Article continues below advertisement

Keep jewelry in its original packaging Necklaces and other precious items should ideally be packed in the original jewelry store box that you received. Usually, these boxes are coated with felt and foam to protect them from dents and scratches. Additionally, they have molds, holes, or pins to guarantee that your jewelry keeps its shape and doesn't tangle. After your jewelry is organized into individual boxes, tape the boxes shut to prevent opening while in transportation. Next, place them in a single, small moveable box that has the label "fragile."

Article continues below advertisement

Use a Jewelry Roll A jewelry roll is one of the best methods to preserve and safeguard priceless jewels or family treasures if you no longer have the original boxes. Usually composed of cotton, jewelry rolls are lined with velvet, satin, or felt. To reduce tangling, each jewelry piece has its pocket or zipped compartment on the roll. A ring bar wrapped in cloth or rolls with hooks for earrings are more options. After your jewels are securely placed inside the compartments, wrap up the jewelry roll and fasten it shut with ties or snaps. Keeping your belongings close at hand is made possible by this convenient storage option that you can fit in your vehicle, carry-on, or purse.

Article continues below advertisement

Pack your rings Pack your rings first because they are the easiest pieces of jewelry to pack. You can store your rings in an empty hardshell glass case, unless they're delicate or fragile, in which case you should keep them on or near you. Store the remainder of your jewelry in the same plastic shoe box that you use to store this case for your glasses. Store your earrings Nothing is worse than taking out one of your favorite sets of earrings and losing it. Wrapping your dangle earrings and chandelier in packing paper after passing the fishhook or latchbacks through a piece of foam or a plastic button's holes can help keep them safe. For tiny stud earrings and drop earrings with a post back, it might be difficult to keep your pair together. Get a cheap box instead of wrapping them in packing paper. A single set of studs will fit snugly into each compartment, and the box may be taped shut for further security.

Article continues below advertisement

Another great solution for keeping rings is a pill box. Before sealing the pill box lid, lay cotton wool, balled-up packing paper, or bubble wrap on top to stop the rings and earrings from rattling within the boxes. Alternatively, take out a little piece of cardboard. Put your earrings through one opening in the cardboard and connect them to the other side with the provided fasteners. To prevent any hanging earrings from becoming crushed, twisted, or torn out, store bigger hoop earrings near the bottom of the sheet and think about taping them down. Lastly, cover the cardboard with numerous thin foam sheets or layers of paper towels, then cover it with plastic wrap. Put the wrapped earrings into the shoe box made of plastic.

String necklaces with straws If you have a lot of necklaces in your jewelry collection that vary in thickness and length, you might need assistance to keep the links and clasps from becoming tangled and breaking. Drinking straws are a great way to keep your necklaces apart and make it simple to wrap them in crumpled packing paper for extra security. To prevent overstretching the necklace, open the necklace, thread one end through a paper straw, fasten the clasp, and cut the ends of the straw. Use paper towels or toilet paper rolls for bigger chains. Before threading the drinking straws through the bracelets, trim them to the proper length. Next, place each piece of jewelry inside a Ziploc bag after individually wrapping it in plastic wrap to provide cushioning. Despite your best efforts to pack your jewelry properly, during the move, your priceless pieces may occasionally get misplaced or damaged. With insurance, you can safeguard your jewels before, during, and after your move.