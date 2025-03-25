how penetration testing can help test my business for vulnerabilities

Penetration testing is an important way for businesses, especially startups and mobile app companies, to find weaknesses in their systems before hackers do. It involves hiring experts, known as ethical hackers, to simulate real cyberattacks and check if there are security risks.

With more than 2,200 cyberattacks happening every day worldwide, businesses cannot afford to ignore security. Startups and mobile apps are especially at risk because they often handle sensitive user data but may not have strong security measures in place.