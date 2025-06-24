Too Late? Think Again: How Hannah Dorothy Broke the Rules and Became a Songwriting Sensation

While most hit songwriters were busy fine-tuning their craft in their teens or hustling for record deals in their twenties, Hannah Dorothy was living a different dream — competing on the global surfing circuit. But when her long-term relationship fell apart and she retired from the sport, what could have been rock bottom became the start of something extraordinary. At 32, Hannah picked up a pen and discovered a new calling. “I honestly didn’t think starting a career in music when you’re over 30 — especially as a female in the industry — was possible,” she confessed. “But I knew I would always regret it if I didn’t try.” Armed with emotional depth that only heartbreak and life experience can bring, Hannah began crafting songs that didn’t just land — they hit hard. And it didn’t take long for the music world to take notice.

The Song That Captivated Norway — And The World

Hannah’s breakthrough came when she co-wrote Dangerous for Norwegian artist Farida. Eurovision fans went wild. Reaction videos flooded YouTube, and fan sites declared Dangerous one of the standout songs of the season. The powerful lyrics, the drama, the message — it all connected. Dangerous became a fan favourite in one of Europe’s most competitive contests. For those unfamiliar with Eurovision’s fierce landscape, making it to a national final is no small feat — especially for a newcomer. Getting a song into Melodi Grand Prix, let alone into the finals, is the kind of achievement seasoned songwriters dream about. But for Hannah? It was just the beginning.

From Eurovision to Netflix — The Dangerous Domino Effect

Just when it seemed Dangerous had peaked, it landed another massive win. The song was picked up for Gangs of Oslo, Netflix’s gritty Nordic noir series that had viewers hooked from the first episode. “Watching that scene and hearing my song come on — it was surreal. In my first year of songwriting, it felt like I had gone from zero to 100,” Hannah revealed. Almost overnight, streams of Dangerous surged. Shazam searches skyrocketed as viewers scrambled to identify the haunting anthem that underscored Gangs of Oslo’s most gripping moments. The placement cemented what Eurovision fans already knew: Hannah Dorothy’s songwriting wasn’t just resonating — it was transcending borders.

No Signs of Slowing Down — Another Eurovision Hit

You might think all that success would be hard to top. But for Hannah, there was no slowing down. The very next year, she was back at Melodi Grand Prix — this time with Masterpiece, a knockout song performed by Norwegian star Atle Pettersen. Once again, fans and reaction vloggers were obsessed. Masterpiece was everywhere on social media, with Eurovision superfans calling it one of the strongest entries of the season. The lyrics hit deep — and fans could feel it. It was Hannah’s signature honesty and emotion, and people were here for it. Hannah even flew out to Trondheim for the final, where she saw Masterpiece light up an arena of more than 12,000 fans. “Hearing the crowd sing along and hearing my song on that stage… it was incredible,” she said.

A Songwriting Powerhouse — And a Country Star

By now, Hannah had become one of Europe’s most sought-after songwriting names. Her secret weapon? Honest, emotional lyrics paired with hooks that stay with you long after the music stops. Her songs don’t just sound good — they tell stories fans feel deep down. And Hannah isn’t just making waves behind the scenes. In the UK, she’s an established name in the country music scene too. Her debut single Never Again shot to No. 2 on the UK iTunes country chart, while her latest, Sunkissed, earned Record of the Week on BBC Radio Cornwall. Whether she’s writing for other artists or stepping up to the mic herself, Hannah’s proving she can do it all — and fans can’t get enough.

Proof That It’s Never Too Late

In an industry that often worships youth and overnight fame, Hannah’s rise is a powerful reminder that passion, persistence, and a little heartbreak can create the perfect storm. “I thought I’d missed my chance and I definitely doubted myself at first,” Hannah confessed. “But I’ve always loved an underdog story and thought, why not me? I wanted to prove to myself I could do it — and hopefully inspire others to follow their dreams too.” With more Eurovision national selection entries on the horizon, sync placements, and cross-border collaborations heating up, Hannah Dorothy’s story is far from over. In fact, it’s only just beginning. So to anyone doubting themselves or wondering if they missed their chance to chase a dream, let Hannah Dorothy be your proof: it’s never too late to bet on yourself… and win.