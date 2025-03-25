how finance providers use open banking to improve credit and lending decisions

Open banking is changing the way finance providers assess credit and lending applications. It allows banks and lenders to access real-time financial data from customers, giving them a clearer picture of a person’s financial health.

With traditional methods, lenders rely on credit scores and past financial history, which do not always show the full picture. Open banking provides up-to-date information, helping finance providers make better and fairer lending decisions.

Studies show that 65% of lenders believe open banking improves risk assessment, making loans safer for both businesses and borrowers.