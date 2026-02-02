How Crypto Quietly Became Hollywood's Go-To for Private Online Entertainment

In Hollywood, privacy has always been the real luxury. Red carpets and paparazzi are part of the job, but what happens online is a different story. As digital entertainment has become more personal and more public at the same time, celebrities are facing a familiar problem in a new form: how to enjoy online spaces without leaving a trail.

Traditional platforms were built for mass participation, not discretion. Credit cards, banking apps, and verified accounts create neat records that can be accessed, leaked, or scrutinised. For people whose names already carry weight, that kind of visibility is less convenience and more liability. Quietly, crypto has stepped into that gap.