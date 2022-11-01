How 20-Year-Old Alexia Woods Created A Successful Brand By Posting Content On Social Media

Alexia Woods is a social media influencer and entrepreneur who makes a living by uploading personal content. By simply sharing her unique content with hundreds of thousands of followers across her social media platforms and monetizing them, Alexia reveals she can make over £10,000 a month.

Once she began to make some decent income from her side hustle on the internet, Alexia had to make the vital decision of committing to it full-time. Although she had begun posting content on her social media accounts while still working as a waitress and sales assistant, Alexia realized she had to leave her job and commit 100 percent to grow her social media brand. She worked at a restaurant for four years, from when she was only 14 till she turned 18.

But even while she served dishes, Alexia knew she wasn’t given a routine and disciplined way of doing things, which turned her off. “I decided I didn't want to work under anyone or have to study or do anything like this.”