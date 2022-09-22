Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > True Crime
Exclusive Details

Man Gunned Down, His Toddler Found Dead In Stolen Vehicle. Houston Police Say They Caught The Killer.

Fadairo
Source: Houston police; MEGA

Bolanle Fadairo.

By:

Sep. 22 2022, Published 1:28 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

A 38-year-old man is charged with two counts of murder after a man was found fatally shot and a 2-year-old was found unresponsive in the victim's stolen car, Radar has learned.

Article continues below advertisement

Bolanle Fadairo is charged with killing a 38-year-old man and the child who were discovered dead a little after 7 p.m. on Sept. 20. He faces two counts of murder and one count of tampering with evidence.

According to police, Houston police officers responded to a shooting call in the parking lot of a business at 5501 El Camino Del Rey Street. There, they found a man with several gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead on scene.

Article continues below advertisement

A police investigation revealed that the man met Fadairo there and spoke briefly before the shooting took place. Police say the shooting victim fled a short ways away before collapsing in the parking lot. According to cops, Fadairo then got in the victim's vehicle, a black Chevrolet Traverse with paper plates, and left the scene.

At 6:35 p.m. on Sept. 20, a woman called the Houston Police Department to report her husband and 2-year-old child missing. Officers found the vehicle around 7:10 p.m., broke the vehicle's windows and found the 2-year-old unresponsive. Officers and members of the Houston Fire Department rendered first aid, but the child was already dead.

Article continues below advertisement

At approximately 4 a.m. Sept. 21, police took Fadairo into custody without incident.

According to KHOU, the victims' names are Michael Essien and his son Micah Essien.

"Tell Houston, tell the whole world that I want my nephew back. He's only 2 years old. He does not know how to hurt a fly," Jessie Okon, the toddler's aunt, told KHOU. "My brother has always been a peaceful man. I need my brother back."

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2022 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.